Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 Pros to Know Winners, Puga Sankara CEO Smart Gladiator LoadProof

ATLANTA – Dec. 23, 2022 – PRLog — Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, announces the winners of its 2021 Pros to Know award.

Congratulations to Puga Sankara for being named a winner in Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Pros to Know award, which recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage.

This award recognizes outstanding executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain for competitive advantage. This year’s list includes individuals and teams from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year’s Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts and innovations to keep our nation’s supply chains afloat.”

Go to www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.

