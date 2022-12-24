Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica: all available bikes awarded within hours

WEBWIRE – Friday, December 23, 2022

In just a few hours all the bikes of the numbered and limited series of 260+260 examples of the Panigale V4 Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Panigale V4 Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica have been assigned, after being unveiled on the day of Campioni in Piazza2, the event with which Ducati celebrated its historic double success in MotoGP and WSBK with its fans.

The bikes were presented at a press conference by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali, together with Pecco Bagnaia and lvaro Bautista, and proved to be an immediate success, with many Ducatisti wanting to enrich their collection with both Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica bikes. It took only a few days to completely sell out the available examples of the limited series.

Francesco Milicia, VP Global Sales & After Sales Ducati: 2022 has been an incredible year for Ducati both on the track and in the market, confirming the integration and continuous transfer of technology and expertise between production and racing that is unparalleled in the world of motorcycling. We thought the best way to share the successes of 2022 with the most passionate Ducatisti was to provide them with exclusive, numbered bikes, individually signed by Pecco and lvaro. At this time, when our brand is as solid as ever and projected into the future, we also wanted to pay homage to our history, recalling with both replicas the founding of Ducati, which dates back to 1926″.

The two special series, based on the Panigale V4 S, feature the bike liveries of Pecco Bagnaia #63 and lvaro Bautista #19. Each model in the series will be autographed in original on the tank by the rider, and the signature will then be protected by a layer of clear coat. The two motorbikes are produced in a limited numbered series of 260, celebrating Ducatis year of birth, 1926.

The Panigale V4 2022 World Champion Replica is offered in the single-seater configuration only, enriched by the model name, progressive number and race number laser-engraved on the upper clamp. The technical equipment is enhanced by components such as the dry clutch, Akrapovič street-legal silencer, Brembo Stylema R calipers with MCS pump, Rizoma billet aluminium adjustable footpegs and racing plexiglass. There are several carbon fibre components: the heat shield for the rear exhaust manifolds, the alternator cover, the front and rear mudguards, the brake manifolds, the cover protecting the single-sided swingarm. The series dedicated to lvaro Bautista #19 features a brushed aluminium tank, as on the more sophisticated versions of the Panigale V4.

Those who want to exploit the performance of these two motorcycles on the circuit may choose to fit the additional accessories supplied, such as the open carbon fibre clutch cover, the kits for removing number plate holder and mirrors and the racing fuel tank cap in billet aluminium. Each bike will be delivered in a packing case with dedicated graphics and will come with a certificate of authenticity, a personalised bike cover and the Ducati Data Analyser+ data acquisition system.

