McDonald’s Canada Thanks Canadians for Joining Efforts to Help Address Food Insecurity

With help of Canadians, McDonalds Canada and its independent franchisees donate 500,000 meals to Food Banks Canada

TORONTO – WEBWIRE – Friday, December 23, 2022

This year, approximately 1.5 million Canadians visited a food bank.* Between Dec. 12 and Dec. 22, Canadians from coast to coast to coast who visited The Giving Page had their unique site visit count as a meal for Canadians in need, through McDonalds Canadas partnership with Food Banks Canada. With the help of these Canadians, McDonalds Canada and its independent franchisees have donated 500,000 meals to families in need.

An enormous thank you to our independent franchisees and every Canadian who joined our efforts to help address food insecurity in our communities, said Gemma Pryor, Senior Director, McDonalds Canada Impact Team. The quick response of generosity and support inspires us to keep building meaningful moments, big and small, to connect with our communities and keep showing up when they need us most.

McDonalds became part of Canadas community since the first restaurant opened in 1967. Over a million guests come through the doors of McDonalds Canadian restaurants every day, not just for the food, but because of shared community connections. This is the third year McDonalds Canada has worked with Food Banks Canada to address food insecurity during the holiday season.

McDonalds Canada will continue helping Canadians with meaningful partnerships and programs to help address food insecurity in our communities. Our ambition is to provideapproximately1 million meals every yearto Canadians in need.

We have been feeding and fostering communities across Canada for 55 years and this meaningful, ongoing partnership with Food Banks Canada is just one of the ways well continue to do that, said Pryor.

McDonalds Canada and its independent franchisees remain committed to serving its guests, employees, and the communities in which they operate. One way is by supporting programs and initiatives that care for Canadian families in need, helping reduce food insecurity and helping in times of crisis.