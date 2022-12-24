HeartLands Conservancy Celebrates 10,000 Acres of Protected Land in Southern Illinois

HeartLands Conservancy is proud to announce the preservation of four private properties in Clinton County near the Kaskaskia River. This milestone achievement brings the total number of acres preserved to over 10,000 – that support farming, wildlife habitat, cultural heritage, community well-being, and scenic beauty. These properties, located near the Kaskaskia River, are being restored to forested wetlands, providing vital habitat for various tropical birds, bats, and animals.

HeartLands Conservancy is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural resources of southern Illinois. Since its founding, HLC has worked with private landowners, government agencies, and other partners to protect and restore essential habitats, including forests, wetlands, and grasslands. HLC uses a popular and voluntary tool called a Conservation Easement to protect the land’s conservation values while allowing the landowner to maintain ownership of the property. These landowners are positively impacting the environment and the local community by preserving vital habitats and promoting the sustainable use of natural resources.

In addition to preserving the land through conservation easements, HLC also engages in various other conservation efforts, including land acquisition, habitat restoration, education, and outreach. These efforts help to promote the sustainable use of natural resources and ensure the long-term health and vitality of southern Illinois’ ecosystems.

The four properties preserved in Clinton County are essential to HLC’s conservation efforts. Not only do they provide habitat for a variety of species, but they also help to protect water quality in the Kaskaskia River and surrounding areas.

HLC is grateful for the support of its donors, volunteers, and partners, who have helped make this milestone of 10,000 acres preserved possible. The organization is committed to continuing its conservation efforts in the coming years and invites the community to get involved.

Congratulations to HeartLands Conservancy on this milestone achievement.