Canada – 2137483 ONTARIO INC. was fined under the Pest Control Products Act

This section provides information on violations of the Pest Control Products Act and its Regulations that have resulted in warnings, penalties, and/or convictions.

The Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties (AMPS) Act provides a system of penalties and warnings for violations of several federal Acts including the Pest Control Products Act, which regulates pesticides. The AMPS Act allows Canadian pesticide regulatory officials to impose penalties without having to pursue formal prosecution. As a result of amendments to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations Respecting the Pest Control Products Act and Regulations, the penalties have increased. The applicable penalty amount in case of a violation with a date of awareness on or after 12 December 2018 is provided for in Section 5 of the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations Respecting the Pest Control Products Act and Regulations.

For the applicable penalty amount in case of a violation with a date of awareness before 12 December 2018, please refer to the Section 5(3) Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Regulations Respecting the Pest Control Products Act and Regulations as it existed prior to 12 December 2018.

Health Canada is responsible for the regulation of pesticides in Canada under the Pest Control Products Act. Each pesticide proposed for use in Canada is evaluated to determine if it meets Health Canada’s standards for the protection of health and the environment, and whether the product is effective for its intended use. Pesticides that meet Health Canada’s standards are registered for use.

The import, sale or use of unregistered pesticides in Canada is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act, as is using a pesticide in a manner other than directed on the product label. Health Canada verifies reports of illegal pesticides or misuse through its network of regional officers.

When purchasing a pesticide, consumers should verify that a pest control product number (PCP number) appears on the label. This number indicates that the pesticide has been registered by Health Canada. Consumers should carefully read, understand and follow label directions when using any pesticide, and pesticides must not be used for purposes other than indicated on the label.

To report a suspected violation, pesticide incident, or obtain further information regarding specific enforcement bulletins, contact the Pest Management Information Service. Media inquiries should be directed to Health Canada Media Relations at 613-957-2983.

2022

2137483 ONTARIO INC. doing business as MC Mart Inc. was fined $10,000 for

distributing a pest control product not registered in Canada.

[Scarborough, Ontario]

In November 2022, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 2137483 ONTARIO INC. (of Scarborough, Ontario) doing business as MC Mart Inc. for the distribution of a pest control product not registered in Canada.

Health Canada has determined that in March 2022, 2137483 ONTARIO INC. was distributing

Insecticidal Bait Pellets (WP20170105). Distribution of an unregistered pest control product is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Les Arrosages Fertijet inc. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois, Québec]

In August 2022, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Les Arrosages Fertijet inc. (Saint-Étienne-de-Beauharnois, Québec).

This notice was issued for the use, in 2021, of a chlorpyrifos-based product in residential settings in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Les entreprises horticoles C.C.S. inc. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product not registered in Canada.

[Lévis, Québec]

In April 2022, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Les entreprises horticoles C.C.S. inc., (Lévis, Québec). This notice was issued for the use, in 2021, of MAUGET IMISOL (EPA Reg. No: 7946 21) for treating trees, a product which is not registered in Canada. Use of an unregistered pest control product is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Groupe Verminex inc. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions.

[Saint-Stanislas, Québec]

In March 2022, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Groupe Verminex inc., (of Saint-Stanislas, Quebec). This notice was issued for the use of a diazinon-based product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied in residential settings during the 2020 season, in a in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

2021

Dale Air Services Ltd. was issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 for use of a registered pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label

[St. Jean Baptiste, Manitoba]

In December 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Dale Air Services Ltd. (of St. Jean Baptiste, Manitoba). This notice was issued for the use of Pounce 385 EC Insecticide (Registration No. 16688 PCP Act) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied at a campground in July 2020, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label. Use of a product inconsistent with label directions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

John Vanderveen (doing business as WhyKnot A. Farm Ltd.) was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Tappen, BC]

In August 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to John Vanderveen, doing business as WhyKnot A. Farm Ltd. (of Tappen, BC). This notice was issued for the use of Sword Commercial Herbicide (Registration No. 27892 PCP Act) in a way that is inconsistent with label directions.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied to a barley field in June 2020 using equipment in a manner contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label directions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Todd Born was fined $1,300 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Sorrento, BC]

In August 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $1,300 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Todd Born (of Sorrento, BC). This notice was issued for the use of Embutox Liquid Herbicide (Registration No. 27912 PCP Act) in a way that is inconsistent with label directions.

Health Canada determined that the product was applied to a barley field in June 2020 using equipment in a manner contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a pest control product inconsistent with label directions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Bare Ground Vegetation Services Ltd. was fined $10,000 for using pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Armstrong, BC]

In July 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Bare Ground Vegetation Services Ltd. (of Armstrong, BC). This notice was issued for the use of Octtain XL Herbicide (Registration No. 30077 PCP Act) and NuFarm 2,4-D Ester 700 Liquid Herbicide (Registration No. 27820 PCP Act) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on their respective labels.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied to twenty acres of weeds in May 2020 using equipment in a manner contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of pest control products inconsistent with label directions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

1613932 Ontario Ltd. (doing business as Pest Control Plus) was issued a warning for making a false statement to an inspector and a $10,000 penalty for the use of a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label

[Concord, Ontario]

In October 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning and a notice of

violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 1613932 ONTARIO LTD, doing business as Pest Control Plus (of Concord, Ontario). These notices were issued for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of a pest control product, and for the use of a registered pest control product (Demand CS, PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to an inspector in November 2019 regarding the use of Demand CS (PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a residential setting and determined the use of Demand CS (PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. Making a false statement to an inspector and using a product inconsistently with label directions are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

Xavier Zhang (doing business as Killdead Enterprises) was issued a penalty of $10,000 for the distribution of pest control products not registered in Canada

[Markham, Ontario]

In October 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a total penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Xavier Zhang, doing business as Killdead Enterprises (of Markham, Ontario) for the distribution of the pest control products not registered in Canada.

Health Canada has determined that the products were distributed on eBay in September 2020.

Distribution of unregistered pest control products is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Serge Jodoin Paysagiste was fined $13,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions and was issued a warning for making a false declaration to an inspector

[Ste-Madeleine, Québec]

In July 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning and a notice of violation with a penalty of $13,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Serge Jodoin Paysagiste (of Ste-Madeleine City, Quebec). These notices were issued for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of a pest control product, and the use of a chlorpyrifos-based product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to an inspector in July 2019 regarding the use of a chlorpyrifos-based product, and that the product was applied in residential settings during the 2019 season, in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. Making a false declaration to an inspector and the use of a product inconsistent with label directions are violations of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

Gazon Uni-Vert was issued a warning for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions and a warning for making a false statement to an inspector

[St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Québec]

In June 2021, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with warnings under the Agriculture and Agri Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Gazon Uni-Vert (of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu City, Quebec). These notices were issued for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of a pest control product, and the use of a chlorpyrifos-based product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to an inspector in July 2019 regarding the use of a chlorpyrifos-based product, and that the product was applied in residential settings during the 2019 season, in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. Making a false declaration to an inspector and the use of a product inconsistent with label directions are violations of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

J.F. Pelouse Inc. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Châteauguay, Quebec]

In May 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to J.F. Pelouse Inc. (of Châtauguay, Quebec). This notice was issued for the use of a chlorpyrifos-based pest control product, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied in residential settings during the 2019 season, in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

10624357 Canada Limited (doing business as DMX Services) was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Montreal, Québec]

In January 2021, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with $10,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 10624357 Canada Limited, doing business as DMX Services (of Montreal, Quebec). This notice was issued for using a registered pest control product (KnockDown Total Release Fogger, PCP Reg. 29977) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied at a rate exceeding the directions on the label and in presence of a pilot light, causing an explosion and damages to an apartment. Use of a pest control product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Plus-Vert Enr. was issued warnings and fined $10,000 for using pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Thetford Mines, Quebec]

In January 2021, Health Canada issued three notices of violation with warnings and a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Plus-Vert Enr. (of Thetford Mines, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of two unregistered pest control products, one containing bifenthrin, BIFEN I/T (EPA Reg No. 53883-118) and the other containing fipronil, as well as for the use of two pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label, one containing chlorpyrifos and the other containing diazinon.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied on lawns in residential settings during the 2019 season. Use of unregistered pest control products as well as products contrary to label instructions are violations of the Pest Control Products Act. BIFEN I/T is not registered in Canada, and no product containing fipronil is registered in Canada. Chlorpyrifos and diazinon have not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003 and 2005, respectively.

2020

Nelson Family Ranches was warned for using a pest control product strychnine, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label and in a way that endangers the environment

[Stirling, AB]

In October 2020, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with warnings under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Nelson Family Ranches (of Stirling, Alberta) for the use of 2% Liquid Strychnine concentrate (PCP Reg. No. 30433) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label and in a way that endangers the environment.

Health Canada has determined that the product was used in above ground inverted T bait stations in May 2019, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label directions and in a way that endangers the environment are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

City and Country Pest Control Inc. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Toronto, Ontario]

In November 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $10,000 penalty under the under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to City and Country Pest Control Inc. (of Toronto, Ontario). This notice was issued for using a registered pest control product (Demand CS, PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied to furniture in a residential setting in July 2020, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Contact Pest Control Inc. was fined $10,000 for making a false statement to an inspector

[Whitby, Ontario]

In November 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Contact Pest Control Inc. (of Whitby, Ontario) for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of Gardex Pyrethrin 5-25 (PCP Reg. No. 9371).

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to the inspector in October 2019, regarding the use of Gardex Pyrethrin 5-25 in a residential setting. Making a false statement to an inspector is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Absolute Pest Control Management was issued a warning for making a false statement to an inspector

[Barrie, Ontario]

In August 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Absolute Pest Control Management (of Barrie, Ontario), for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of a pest control product, Pyrate 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23704).

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to the inspector in June 2018 regarding the use of Pyrate 480EC (PCP Reg No. 23704) in a residential setting. Making a false statement to an inspector is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

9044-4605 Québec Inc. (doing business as Entretien de pelouses Plus) was issued a warning and was fined $13,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Québec]

In July 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning and a notice of violation with a penalty of $13,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9044-4605 Québec Inc., doing business as Entretien de pelouses Plus (of Saint-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a chlorpyrifos-based pest control product, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns, trees and shrubs in residential settings during the 2019 season, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

Absolute Pest Control Management was fined $14,000 for using two pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with their label directions

[Barrie, Ontario]

In August 2020, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $14,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Absolute Pest Control Management (of Barrie, Ontario). These notices were issued for the use of two products, Dragnet FT (PCP Reg. No. 24175) and Pyrate 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23704) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied during a treatment done in a residential setting in September 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on their labels. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

Entretien Rémi Fortier was issued a warning and fined $13,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Quebec City, Quebec]

In July 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning and a notice of violation with a penalty of $13,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Entretien Rémi Fortier (of Quebec City, Quebec). These notices were issued for making a false statement to an inspector regarding the use of a pest control product, and the use of a chlorpyrifos-based product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that a false statement was made to an inspector in July 2019 regarding the use of chlorpyrifos, and that the product was applied on lawns, trees and shrubs in residential settings during the 2019 season, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

Abat Extermination was issued a warning and was fined $12,000 for using pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Trois-Rivières, Quebec]

In July 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning and three notices of violation with a total penalty of $12,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Abat Extermination (of Trois-Rivières, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of pest control products, Dragnet FT (PCP Reg. No. 24175), Demand CS (PCP Reg. No. 27428), Temprid SC (PCP Reg. No. 32524) and Gardex Pyrethrin Spray 5-25 (PCP Reg. No. 9371), in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied in and around a house in the summer of 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on their labels. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Entretien de pelouses Christian Bélanger Inc. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Lévis, Quebec]

In June 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Entretien de pelouses Christian Bélanger Inc. (Lévis, Quebec), for the use of a chlorpyrifos-based pest control product, presumably PYRINEX 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23705) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns, trees and shrubs in residential settings during the 2018 season, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. Chlorpyrifos has not been authorized for use in residential areas since 2003.

SVM Services Canada Ltd. (doing business as Terminix Canada) was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Toronto, Ontario]

In May 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to SVM Services Canada Ltd., doing business as Terminix Canada (of Toronto, Ontario), for use of a pest control product, Demand CS (PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a way that was inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied in a public area in 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Local Pest Control Ltd. was fined $10,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Vancouver, British Columbia]

In February 2020, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $10,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Local Pest Control Ltd. (of Vancouver, British Columbia), for the use of the pest control product, Tempo (PCP Reg. No. 25673) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied to furniture inside a residential home in September 2019, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

9216-3948 Québec Inc. (doing business as Roger Extermination) was fined $8,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Montreal, Quebec]

In February 2020, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9216-3948 Québec Inc., doing business as Roger Extermination (of Laval, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a pest control product, on two occasions, Demand CS Insecticide (PCP Reg. No.27428), in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied, in the presence of the occupants, during treatments done in a residential setting in May 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a pest control product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

9276-1634 Québec Inc. (doing business as Les Immeubles Leigh) was fined $12,000 for importing three pesticides not registered in Canada

[Montreal, Quebec]

In January 2020, Health Canada issued three notices of violation with a total penalty of $12,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9276-1634 Québec Inc., doing business as Les Immeubles Leigh (of Montreal, Quebec). These notices were issued for the importation of the pest control products Gentrol IGR Concentrate (EPA Reg No.: 2724-351), D-Fense SC (EPA Reg No.: 53883-276) and Apex German Cockroach Gel Bait (EPA Reg No.: 88746-4) which are not registered in Canada.

Health Canada determined during an inspection in March 2018 that the products were imported on two separate occasions. Importation of unregistered pest control products is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

2019

Guoji Shan was fined $3,200 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Saint Laurent, Québec]

In May 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $3,200 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Guoji Shan (of Saint- Laurent, Québec). This notice was issued for the use of a cyfluthrine-based product in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that in April 2017, a cyfluthrine-based product was applied in a residential setting in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions. The use of a product inconsistent with label directions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Canmae Holdings Ltd. (previously doing business as Aqua-Gro Hydroponics Supplies) was fined $8,000 for manufacturing and distributing pest control products not registered in Canada

[Kelowna, British Columbia]

In December 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Canmae Holdings Ltd., previously doing business as Aqua-Gro Hydroponics Supplies (of Peachland, British Columbia). These notices were issued for the manufacturing and distribution of pest control products not registered in Canada.

Health Canada determined during an inspection completed in February 2018 that Canmae Holdings, previously doing business as Aqua-Gro Hydroponics Supplies, was manufacturing and distributing unregistered pest control products. Manufacturing and distributing unregistered pest control products are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

Lawrason’s Inc. was fined $4,000 for distributing a pest control product not registered in Canada

[Oakville, Ontario]

In October 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Lawrason’s Inc. (of Oakville, Ontario), for the distribution of a pest control product, Club Pro 20 (previously registered under registration number 28931 but, subsequently discontinued by the registrant), which is not registered in Canada.

Health Canada has determined that Lawrason’s Inc. was distributing an unregistered pest control product, Club Pro 20, in April 2017. Distribution of an unregistered pest control product is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The registration of Club Pro 20 expired December 31, 2016.

Michel Montminy Inc. (doing business as Les Arrosages Montminy) was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière, Quebec]

In September 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Michel Montminy Inc., doing business as Les Arrosages Montminy (of Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pocatière, Quebec), for the use of a pest control product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on a lawn in a residential setting in August 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

Groupe Essa Inc. was fined $8,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Québec, Quebec]

In September 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Groupe Essa Inc. (Québec, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a pest control product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns in a residential setting and around a shopping mall in June 2018, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

3090-3678 Québec Inc. (doing business as Les Arrosages Ultra-Vert) was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Montreal, Quebec]

In September 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 3090-3678 Québec Inc., doing business as Les Arrosages Ultra-Vert (of Montreal, Quebec), for the use of a pest control product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns or around houses in a residential setting in August 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

9291-1130 Québec Inc. (doing business as Astro Extermination) was fined $8,000 for using two pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with their label directions

[Laval, Quebec]

In August 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9291-1130 Québec Inc., doing business as Astro Extermination (of Laval, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of two products, DEMAND CS INSECTICIDE (PCP Reg. No. 27428) and BORADICATE INSECTICIDE (PCP Reg. No. 30533) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on their respective labels.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied during treatments done in a residential setting in August 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on their respective labels. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Country Bloom Greenhouse Supplies Ltd. was fined $20,000 for manufacturing four pest control products not registered in Canada, and for failing to comply with an order

[Chilliwack, British Columbia]

In July 2019, Health Canada issued five notices of violation with a total penalty of $20,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Country Bloom Greenhouse Supplies Ltd. (of Chilliwack, British Columbia). These notices were issued for the manufacturing of four unregistered pest control products, and for failing to comply with an order.

Health Canada has determined that Country Bloom Greenhouse Supplies Ltd. was repackaging expired, unregistered and registered agricultural pest control products into their own containers for distribution to hydroponic growers and the public during an inspection completed in November 2017. All pest control products must be registered with Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency before they can be distributed or sold in Canada. The unregistered pest control products were labelled as Meltatox (containing dodemorph acetate), Nova (containing myclobutanil), Stink Bomb (containing dimethoate and omethoate) and Azamax (containing azadirachtin). Country Bloom Greenhouse Supplies Ltd. also failed to comply with an order, by the deadline given by Health Canada, to dispose of or return all of the pest control products found to be in violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The manufacture of an unregistered pest control product and failing to comply with an order are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

Extermination Lessard was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec]

In August 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Extermination Lessard (of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec), for the use of a pest control product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on houses in a residential setting in June 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

RMB Extermination Inc. was fined $12,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Laval, Quebec]

In July of 2019, Health Canada issued three notices of violation with a total penalty of $12,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to RMB Extermination Inc. (of Laval, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a pest control product, DEMAND CS INSECTICIDE (PCP Reg. No. 27428) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied during extermination treatments done in 2017 inside a dwelling, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Pro-Sol Simmar Inc. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec]

In June 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Pro-Sol Simmar Inc. (of St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec), for the use of PYRINEX 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23705) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns or around houses in a residential setting in July 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient found in Pyrinex 480EC, chlorpyrifos, has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

Louis Frigon Traitement de Gazon Inc. was fined $8,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with its label directions, and for possessing a pest control product not registered in Canada

[Louiseville, Quebec]

In July 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Louis Frigon Traitement de Gazon Inc. (of Louiseville, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a pest control product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label, and for being in possession of an unregistered pest control product.

Health Canada has determined that a product containing chlorpyrifos was applied around houses in a residential setting in July 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Furthermore, the use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003. A second product found was an insecticide containing imidacloprid which was not registered in Canada. Use of a product contrary to label instructions and possession of an unregistered pest control product are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

Traitement de Pelouse Gauvreau was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Grenville, Quebec]

In June 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Traitement de Pelouse Gauvreau (of Grenville, Quebec), for the use of PYRINEX 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23705) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns or around houses in a residential setting in June 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient found in Pyrinex 480EC, chlorpyrifos, has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

Paysagistes JEMS Nature Enr. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Contrecoeur, Quebec]

In June 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a penalty of $4,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Paysagistes JEMS Nature Enr (of Contrecoeur, Quebec), for the use of a product containing the active ingredient chlorpyrifos, presumably CITADEL 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 27479) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on lawns in a residential setting in July 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

Allaire et Fils Enr. was fined $10,400 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions, and for making a false statement to an inspector

[Laprairie, Quebec]

In May 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $10,400 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Allaire et Fils Enr. (of Laprairie, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of PYRINEX 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23705) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label, and for making a false statement to an inspector.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied around a dwelling in August 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. The use of the active ingredient found in Pyrinex 480EC, chlorpyrifos, has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003. Furthermore, a false statement was made to the inspector regarding the use of chlorpyrifos. Use of a product contrary to label instructions and making a false statement to an inspector are violations of the Pest Control Products Act.

9277-5535 Québec Inc. (doing business as Extermination Vincent Massey Inc.) was fined $8,000 for using two pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with their label directions

[Sainte-Sophie, Quebec]

In June 2019, Health Canada issued two notices of violation with a total penalty of $8,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9277-5535 Québec Inc., doing business as Extermination Vincent Massey Inc. (of Sainte-Sophie, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of two products, PYRINEX 480EC (PCP Reg. No. 23705) and POUNCE 384EC (PCP Reg. No. 16688) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on their respective labels.

Health Canada has determined that the products were applied around houses in a residential setting in July 2017, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on their respective label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of the active ingredient found in Pyrinex 480EC, chlorpyrifos, has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003.

9299-4425 Québec Inc. (doing business as Vecta Extermination) was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Montréal, Quebec]

In March 2019, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 9299-4425 Québec Inc., doing business as Vecta Extermination (of Saint-Mathieu-de-Beloeil, Quebec), for the use of TEMPO 20 WP INSECTICIDE (PCP Reg. No. 25673) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied during an extermination treatment done in March 2017 inside a residential home, in a manner that is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

2018

Andrian Makowsky (doing business as Makowsky Brothers Holdings) was issued a warning for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Canora, Saskatchewan]

In July 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a warning under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Andrian Makowsky, doing business as Makowsky Brothers Holdings (of Canora, Saskatchewan), for using a pest control product (Agri Star Crush’R 540, PCP Reg. No. 31655) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was used in a manner that resulted in pesticide drift on to non-target plants in May 2017, which is contrary to the use instructions on the product’s label. Use of a product contrary to the label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The label instructs users to avoid all drift to or contact with other vegetation for which treatment is not intended as damage or destructions may occur.

Extermination Ultra Inc. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Saint-Wenceslas, Quebec]

In August 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Extermination Ultra Inc. (of Saint-Wenceslas, Quebec), for using a diazinon-based pesticide, (DIAZINON 500E, PCP Reg. No. 11889 or DIAZINON 50EC, PCP Reg. No. 27538), in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was used for extermination in residential areas during the summer of 2016, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on the product labels. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act. The use of diazinon in a residential setting has not been permitted since 2005.

3093-2479 Québec Inc. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Montréal, Quebec]

In June 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 3093-2479 Québec Inc. (of East-Farnham, Quebec). This notice was issued for the use of a dichlorvos-based pesticide, Gardex Vapona Insecticide Industrial Fogging Solution (PCP Reg. No. 11819) or Gardex Vapona-20-ULV Concentrate (PCP Reg. No.16476), in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied during an extermination treatment done in 2016 inside a dwelling, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on its label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Apko Nurseries Ltd. was fined $4,000 for importing a pesticide not registered in Canada

[Richmond, BC]

In May 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Apko Nurseries Ltd. (of Langley, BC), for the importation of a pest control product (Overture 35WP Insecticide, EPA Reg. No. 59639-125) which is not registered in Canada.

Health Canada has determined that the product was imported for use on greenhouse grown roses in June 2017. Importation of unregistered pest control products is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Kenneth Bates (doing business as Tecarte Farms) was fined $4,000 for importing a pesticide not registered in Canada

[Delta, British Columbia]

In May 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Kenneth Bates, doing business as Tecarte Farms (of Delta, British Columbia), for importation of the pest control product Matrix SG, which is not registered in Canada.

Health Canada has determined that the product was imported for use on potatoes in May 2017. Importation of an unregistered product is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Contrôle Moustiques Inc. was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Saint-Amable, Quebec]

In February 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Contrôle Moustiques Inc. (of Saint-Amable, Quebec), for using a chlorpyrifos based pest control product (Citadel 480EC, PCP Reg. No 27479 or Pyrinex 480EC, PCP Reg. No. 23705) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was used for the control of mosquitoes in residential areas during the summer of 2016, which is contrary to the use instructions on the product’s label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Product Act. The use of the active ingredient chlorpyrifos has been forbidden in residential areas by Health Canada since 2003 and chlorpyrifos based pest control product have a specific warning to that effect on the main page of the label. The pest control products Citadel 480EC and Pyrinex 480EC are agricultural products which may only be applied on specified food crops.

645358 N.B. Inc. DBA Lawton’s Lawn Care was fined $12,000 for importing pesticides not registered in Canada

[St. Stephen, New Brunswick]

In February 2018, Health Canada issued three notices of violation with a total penalty of $12,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to 645358 N. B. Inc. DBA Lawton’s Lawn Care (of Rothesay, New Brunswick). These notices were issued for the importation of the pest control products Deer Free Winter Armour Repellent, Lesco Cross Check Plus Insecticide, Tick Free Insecticide, Geese Free, Lesco Bandit 2F Insecticide, Lesco Bandit75 WSP Insecticide, Lesco Bandit 0.5 G Insecticide, Maxforce Ant Bait Stations, and Eco Smart Organic Insect Killer which are not registered in Canada.

Health Canada determined during an inspection in June 2017 that the products were imported on three separate occasions from SiteOne Landscape Supply, Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Importation of unregistered pest control products is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Eliminex 3000 Inc. was fined $12,000 for using two pest control products in a way that is inconsistent with their label directions

[Anjou, Quebec]

In January 2018, Health Canada issued three notices of violation with a total penalty of $12,000 under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Eliminex 3000 Inc. (of Anjou, Quebec). These notices were issued for the use of a propoxur-based pesticide, Gardex 1% Baygon Residual Insecticide (PCP# 11565) or Pro Professional B1 Insecticide (PCP# 14873), and Gardex Vapona Insecticide Industrial Fogging Solution (PCP# 11819), in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on their respective labels.

Health Canada has determined that both products were applied during two distinct extermination treatments done in 2016 and 2017 inside of dwellings, which is contrary to the use instructions stated on their labels. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Products Act.

Extermination Pest-Tech was fined $4,000 for using a pest control product in a way that is inconsistent with the label directions

[Terrebonne, Quebec]

In January 2018, Health Canada issued a notice of violation with a $4,000 penalty under the Agriculture and Agri-Food Administrative Monetary Penalties Act to Extermination Pest-Tech (of Terrebonne, Quebec), for using a registered pest control product (Dragnet FT Concentrated Insecticide, PCP Reg. No 24175, permethrin) in a way that is inconsistent with the directions on the label.

Health Canada has determined that the product was applied on floors, a carpet, a mattress and on a couch during the treatment of a condominium in April 2016, which is contrary to the use instructions on the product’s label. Use of a product contrary to label instructions is a violation of the Pest Control Product Act. This insecticide is not registered for the use on mattresses and couches, or on large surfaces such as carpets or floors.