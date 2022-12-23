Value-add retail shopping center in coastal North Carolina sells to new owner for $12.75M

JLL Capital Markets led the sales efforts for the 59,516-square-foot New Bern Marketplace in New Bern, North Carolina

JLLCapital Markets announced that it has completed the $12.75 million sale of New Bern Marketplace, a 59,516-square-foot, value-add shopping center located in New Bern, North Carolina.

JLL marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, Columbia Development Group and Lubert Adler. Evans Best LLC acquired the asset and was represented by Meybohm Commercial.

The 81-percent-occupied property is leased to HomeGoods, Rack Room Shoes, Bath & Body Works, Dominos, Wingstop, Sports Clips and more. The center is shadow anchored by Harris Teeter and sits adjacent to retailers, such as Ross Dress for Less, Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports. With 2.8 million total visits annually, New Bern Marketplace is the fourth most visited center within 30 miles.

Located at 3531 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., New Bern Marketplace is positioned along the areas main retail corridor and is passed by approximately 37,500 vehicles per day. The center reaches a trade area of over 20 miles and is just four miles from downtown New Bern. Additionally, the property benefits from its proximity to other high-performing centers, including Rivertowne Square, McCarthy Crossing and New Bern Mall.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Tom Kolarczyk and Senior Managing Director Danny Finkle.

