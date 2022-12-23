Ricoh awarded the highest rating in Quality Management Level Research by JUSE

TOKYO – WEBWIRE – Thursday, December 22, 2022

Ricoh has been awarded the highest rating in the 11th Quality Management Level Research conducted by the Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers (JUSE) and sponsored by Nikkei Inc., a Japanese media company. JUSE independently evaluates current quality management based on six factors demonstrating commitment and practice to enhance quality. The research received valid responses from 152 companies in the manufacturing, construction, and information technology service industries in Japan.

The research rating is based on the analysis of six major categories; Ensuring the Trust of Customers and Society, Top Management Commitment and Policy Management, Cultivation of Human Resources for Realization of Quality Management, Establishment and Thorough Implementation of a Process, Creation of Customer Value and its Expansion, and Capability to Deploy a System Horizontally.

JUSE highly evaluated Ricoh for its efforts at dialogue between top management and front-line employees in Japan and worldwide to enhance mutual understanding between the management team and the field, plus quality education involving the entire company and its business partners. JUSE also recognized Ricoh for its Ricoh Quality (RQ), a set of quality management targets for manufacturing and service development. RQ has been disseminated throughout the company by setting 11 indicators, such as customer satisfaction and social responsibility, which are independently evaluated every year.

Ricohs vision for 2036, which marks the 100th anniversary of its founding, is Fulfillment through Work. We will continue to resolve social issues through business to turn our vision of Fulfillment through Work into reality.

