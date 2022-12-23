Smithfield Foods Announces Senior Management Team Changes

SMITHFIELD, Va. – WEBWIRE – Thursday, December 22, 2022

Smithfield Foodsannounced senior management team changes following Chief Operating Officer Brady Stewarts decision to depart the company. Stewart resigned from Smithfield today to accept a position with an industry competitor.

While the company evaluates longer-term organizational changes, members of Smithfields operations team including those leading hog production, manufacturing, fresh pork, business management and sales report to President and CEO Shane Smith, effective immediately.

We have a talented management team and regret the loss of a valued leader like Brady, said Smith. Fortunately, we have a deep bench of senior executives with extensive experience at our company. We thank Brady for his many contributions to Smithfield over the last six years and wish him well.

