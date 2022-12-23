Camilla Sylvest new vice chair of Danish Crown A/S

Camilla Sylvest, Executive Vice President at Novo Nordisk, has been elected as the new vice chair of the Danish Crown A/S board. She takes over the post from Mads Nipper, who resigned from the board at the end of the financial year.

Yesterday, Danish Crown has constituted the A/S board, where it was a given in advance that a new vice chair would be named. The choice fell on Executive Vice President at Novo Nordisk, Camilla Sylvest, who has been part of the A/S board since 2017.

She takes over from Mads Nipper, CEO of rsted, who announced in February that he was resigning at the end of the financial year. Danish Crowns A/S board oversees the overall management of the company in collaboration with the Danish Crown executive board, and Camilla Sylvest is looking forward to the work of strengthening the group even more.

– I am looking forward to the work as vice chair. I have been on Danish Crowns board for five years and appreciate the many good discussions we have about everything from the ambitious sustainability strategy to the commercial strategy. I am therefore looking forward to contributing to the work of continuing to develop Danish Crown as a competitive and sustainable company.

Camilla Sylvest graduated as an economist from the University of Southern Denmark in 1998 and later took an executive MBA. She already started as a student assistant at Novo Nordisk in 1996. Since then, she has climbed a steep career ladder, which led her to assignments in the groups offices in Switzerland, the Nordics and Germany. In 2013 she became responsible for the Southeast Asian region in Malaysia, and in 2015 for the Chinese region. In 2017, Camilla Sylvest was brought home to the head office in Copenhagen for her current position as Executive Vice President for Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs.

– Camilla plays an important role on our board in leading us in a more sustainable direction. At the same time, she is a strong contribution to our strategic work and business development, I look forward to an even closer collaboration, says Erik Bredholt, chairman of Danish Crown A/S.

Mads Nipper will be replaced on the board by Sren Brinck, Executive Vice President for Strategy & Digitization at Carlsberg Breweries.