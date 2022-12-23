Joanne Colely Wins International Awards For Women In Business

Joanne Colely has been named the winner of an international Stevie® Award in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business in Las Vegas.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

Joanne Colely, an Australian Artist and International Best Selling Author in a collaborative book ‘Journey to Riches – Transform Your Wounds To Wisdom,’ and won in the Female Thought Leader of the Year category.

Joanne Colely, said. “For 10 years I was told I wasn’t good at art, but I kept at it. Yet fast forward in time I have now raised $200,000 for many different charities across Australia through my art.

“It is a huge honour to win this award and thanks for the Stevies for recognizing the work I do.”

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 19th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 27 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”

About Joanne Colely

Joanne Colely is dedicated to her craft as a full time professional artist, an International Stevie Award Winner and a cast member of the documentary ‘Project Manifest,’

Known throughout the South Pacific as ‘the art work’ to have in your home. Her astounding achievements since 2020 – 2022 are many and varied, the request to paint the Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, plus many famous faces which include Dr Charlie Teo, Kelly Slater, Daniel Ricciardo and many others. More recently she has been asked to paint the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Her recent collaboration book “Transform Your Wounds To Wisdom” is now a number 1 International Best Seller in Australia, the US, the UK, Germany and Canada where she tells her story of transformation through following her dream. She recently appeared on ‘This Is Your Life’ painting Alf Stewart from Home and Away.

She also painted live on national Foxtel shows painting the hosts Fred Mafrica – host of ‘The Couch’ and Barbara McNaught – host ‘Hello Darlink’ among many others. Joanne was asked to paint Heath Ledger live at the International Optus sports Stadium alongside the band Thirsty Merc in Perth Australia. Painting these politicians and celebrities raised $200,000 for various charities across Australia.

Joanne has added her art to many walls including landscapes, abstracts and large resin pieces with diamond dust and splashes of gold. She had a pop up gallery with an International Fashion Designer and collaborated creating the ‘McGowan’ a sustainable wearable art, where fashion meets art. Also collaborating with indigenous artists with her resin pieces telling stories of healing.

More recently she held a solo exhibition in Claremont where her opening night was filled to overflowing with entertainment including an opera singer, live birds of prey, a fashion show and hand painted models to look like her artwork and were ‘occasionally’ dancing statues throughout the night.

If she can inspire just one person, then her journey has been worth it. Because you all have the power to change your life. You just need to believe that you can. Your only limit is your imagination.

