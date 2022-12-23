OneLavi.com Now Offers Enzolytics’ IPF Immune™ Nutritional Supplement

OneLavi.com, a boutique health and wellness website, now carries IPF Immune™, a nutritional supplement that supports the immune system.

“OneLavi.com is the first retailer to offer its consumers our IPF Immune™,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc. “We are looking to add more retailers in the coming months.”

Mr. Cotropia said the popularity of immune support supplements grew during the past few years.

“Because of the pandemic, people began searching for nutritional supplements that could help maintain immunity,” he added. “Sales for vitamins and nutritional supplements skyrocketed.

“Now, people are more proactive about their health than they have been in the past”, Mr. Cotropia said. “You also have a record number of Americans using nutritional supplements than ever before.”

The Council for Responsible Nutrition, which publishes an annual survey on nutritional supplement usage in the U.S., said its initial data for 2022 shows the number of American consumers buying supplements has surpassed the 80 percent level for the first time.

Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which is gluten-free, is a nutritional supplement taken orally two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“We have a nutritional supplement, Enzolytics IPF Immune™, that gives your immune system support,” said Harry H. Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ Chief Scientific Officer. “People today want to maintain their health. IPF Immune™ is the product consumers want to add to their routine.”

Enzolytics is a Texas-based biotechnology company committed to developing effective and affordable dietary supplements.

“IPF Immune™ is our first nutritional supplement,” he added. “People who want to give their immune system more support can find IPF Immune™ on OneLavi.com,” he added.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Enzolytics, Inc. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, including monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 and HIV, and anti-cancer therapeutics.