Thane Stenner Acknowledged with the Social Commitment Award

Thane Stenner was the western winner of the Social Commitment Award at the 2022 CG National Advisor Awards.

Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ at CG Wealth Management received the western winner Social Commitment award in the 2022 CG National Advisor Awards, highlighting his passion and commitment to philanthropic endeavors throughout the year. The award was presented at the 2022 CG National Advisor Awards.

“It is an honor to be recognized with this award by valued peers and team members,” said Stenner. “Two major awards went to my team during the recent CG National Advisor Awards 2022. The success of Stenner Wealth Partners+ is only possible through the sheer dedication, teamwork, and talent of our team.”

The Social Commitment award is voted on and recognized by peers in CG Wealth Management. Candidates considered for the award best exemplify the spirit of philanthropy and community involvement. Mr. Stenner adds this award to his many accolades and acknowledgments in the industry.

Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ is a national advisory team with Canada’s largest independent wealth management firm. Stenner Wealth Partners+ engages with clients who have a net worth of generally at least $25M or have a minimum of $10M CAD of investment capital.

Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.

He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School’s Executive Program. Mr. Stenner has recently launched a podcast entitled—Smart WealthTM with Thane Stenner—published by BNN Bloomberg Brand Studio.

For more information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on Twitter and LinkedIn.