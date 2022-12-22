Author Dasherline Cox Johnson’s New Book, “From Refugee to Doctor,” is a Stirring Account of the Author’s Fight Against Incredible Odds to Find Her Way in Life

Dasherline Cox Johnson, who was born and raised in Monrovia, Liberia, West Africa, and is currently serving as the Lead Co-Principal Investigator on an opioid abatement project at North Carolina Central University, has completed her new book, “From Refugee to Doctor: A Story of Perseverance and Faith”: a stirring memoir detailing the author’s fight to overcome insurmountable odds through her faith in God and the American people.

“The writing of this book was motivated by my desire for my children to understand me and our heritage better,” writes Dasherline. “Some of the insights I have gained about overcoming obstacles will be useful to my children and others struggling. My goal is to give readers a perspective that may help them learn ways to persevere and perhaps overcome the issues standing in the way of achieving their goals.

“My objective in this memoir is to leave a legacy about my grandmother for my children, and I want them to know how she shaped and nurtured me so they can hopefully see the importance of pouring lots of love into their own families.”

Dasherline continues, “Lastly, this book will add to the collection of books by Black African women, a collection not as large as it ought to be. By sharing my knowledge as a therapist who has grown toward my better self, I encourage readers to begin the journey toward their better selves and toward an improved world. Perhaps other immigrants will identify with my struggles and gain skills in cultural negotiation that can help them overcome challenges that I once thought were insurmountable.”

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dasherline Cox Johnson’s new book is a captivating tale of the courage and strength required to survive the incredible challenges faced by the author on her journey through life. A raw and honest account, readers of all backgrounds will find themselves transported as they follow along on Dasherline’s riveting story of determination and trust in the Lord that carried her through some of life’s darkest moments.

