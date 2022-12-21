Huckleberry Announces Partnership with Tillful to Benefit U.S. Microbusinesses, Entrepreneurs

Huckleberry Insurance Services, LLC has announced its partnership with Tillful, a business credit and funding platform powered by Flowcast. Huckleberry’s digital platform provides small businesses with a range of business insurance options, including workers’ compensation insurance, general liability insurance, and other SMB insurance coverages.

Through its partnership with Tillful, Huckleberry continues to expand its reach to small business owners across the U.S., allowing them to view quotes digitally and in minutes, bind customized coverage from top-rated carriers, and secure a small business insurance policy. Through Huckleberry for Business, official partners can offer a branded business insurance experience without having to directly integrate with carriers. This particular partnership announcement kicks off a mutual affinity and embedded product experience, wherein Huckleberry and Tillful will offer each other’s products within their respective in-app environments.

“Small businesses across different industries and professions—from restaurants to landscapers to design studios—should have or are required to have small business coverage,” said Bryan O’Connell, CEO at Huckleberry. “We provide small businesses an easier way to find and get the best coverage without jumping through hoops. We’re excited to partner with Tillful, whose commitment to improving microbusinesses’ financial health is in that same spirit.”

Tillful provides a suite of financial health products, particularly for historically underserved SMBs, including those led by entrepreneurs in low-income communities, women, and people of color. Its offerings include an alternative business credit score, its secured business credit-building Tillful Card, and matched funding solutions. The San Francisco-based fintech is powered by Flowcast.

“We are dedicated to helping small business owners not just survive, but actually grow their businesses and build wealth through them. A big part of that is access to credit and funding, but it’s also about enabling business resilience,” said Ken So, Founder and CEO of Tillful. “Partnering with Huckleberry means that we can help our customers protect what they’ve already built, so that they can keep building.”

Huckleberry is available to all applicable U.S. small businesses, excluding those in North Dakota, Ohio, Washington, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

About Huckleberry

Since its founding in 2018, Huckleberry has reimagined the process of buying business insurance online. Huckleberry is building the platform layer for business insurance: a seamless API layer that allows any website or app to embed and sell business insurance by integrating just a few lines of code. Huckleberry is led by co-founder and CEO Bryan O’Connell. Huckleberry is backed by Tribe Capital, with participation from Amaranthine, Crosslink Capital, and Uncork Capital. To learn more about Huckleberry, visit huckleberry.com. For partnership inquiries, visit partners.huckleberry.com.

About Tillful

Tillful is the flagship product by the same team behind Flowcast, a fintech startup backed by ING Ventures, Experian Ventures, BitRock Capital, and Katalyst Ventures. Launched in 2016, Flowcast leverages patented AI and machine learning (ML) to create high-performing predictive models for financial institutions that assess risk and enable lenders to automatically optimize credit offerings. Flowcast’s technology has been deployed in partnership with some of the world’s top financial institutions. Tillful leverages this technology and expertise to give SMBs free, real-time access to credit scores, financial assessments, and actionable data to guide decisions about credit and cash flow. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at tillful.com.