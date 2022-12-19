Hong Kong – Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital

Sick remand person in custody dies in public hospital *****************************************************



A sick 57-year-old male remand person in custody at Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre died in a public hospital today (December 19).



The remand person in custody suffered from hepatitis and had a chronic drug abuse history. He required continuous medical care and follow-up at the institution hospital. On December 12, he was sent to a public hospital for treatment due to physical discomfort. During hospitalisation, his condition deteriorated and he was certified dead at 5.55pm today.



The case has been reported to the Police. An inquest into the death will be held by the Coroner’s Court.



The person in custody was remanded for the offence of inhaling a dangerous drug in December 2022.