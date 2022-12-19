Hong Kong – Goods vehicle driver involved in three cases of illegal disposal of construction waste fined

Goods vehicle driver involved in three cases of illegal disposal of construction waste fined ******************************************************************************************



A goods vehicle driver involved in three cases of illegal construction waste disposal was fined $18,000 at Eastern Magistrates’ Courts today (December 19) for contravening the Waste Disposal Ordinance (WDO).



The Environmental Protection Department (EPD), based on photos and videos provided by members of the public, successfully detected three cases of illegal disposal of construction waste in the Southern District of Hong Kong Island in April and May this year, which involved the same goods vehicle driver. The construction waste disposed of included mud and demolition waste generated in renovation works, which obstructed passage and affected environmental hygiene in the area nearby. After gathering evidence, the EPD confirmed that the driver involved collected demolition waste from the renovation workers and disposed of them illegally, instead of properly delivering them to designated government waste management facilities in accordance with the law. The EPD then prosecuted the driver involved in accordance with the WDO.



A spokesman for the EPD reminded all members of the renovation, construction and transportation sectors, including persons-in-charge of construction sites, drivers and goods vehicle owners, that they must properly deliver construction, commercial and industrial waste to government waste management facilities in accordance with the law. It is unlawful to dispose of waste in public places and on the roadside. Under the WDO, first-time offenders are liable to a maximum fine of $200,000 and six months’ imprisonment. A maximum fine of $500,000 and six months’ imprisonment may be imposed on subsequent conviction.



The spokesman added that the recycling trade has launched a “HoHoSkips” recycling service for small quantities of construction waste through government subsidy for recycling construction waste generated from small-scale renovation works. Members of the public and the renovation trade can book, through the mobile application, the services of the recyclers to collect construction waste generated from renovation works for proper disposal. For more information about the “HoHoSkips” service, please visit the dedicated website at www.hohoskips.hk.