Free After-School Meals

Impact LA participates in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Child and Adult Care Food Program. The CACFP is available without charge to all enrolled children at the following location(s):

Apricot Valley Elementary

1320 Henley Pkwy., Patterson, CA 95363

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 2:45PM

Grayson Elementary School

301 Howard Rd., Westley, CA 95387

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 2:40PM

Creekside Middle School

535 Peregrine Dr., Patterson, CA 95363

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 3:05PM

Northmead Elementary School

625 L St., Patterson, CA 95363

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 2:50PM

Las Palmas Elementary

624 W Las Palmas Ave., Patterson, CA 95363

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 2:50PM

Walnut Grove Elementary

775 N Hartley St., Patterson, CA 95363

1/9/2023 – 5/31/2023

Mon – Fri |Supper: 2:40PM