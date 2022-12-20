Tietoevry named leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions 2022 – Nordics report

A study on intelligent automation capabilities that are needed to support digital transformation.

WEBWIRE – Monday, December 19, 2022

Tietoevry has been named as Leader in the 2022 ISG Provider Lens Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions report. According to the new study by Information Services Group (ISG), enterprises are increasingly looking for holistic automation and hyper-automation solutions. Intelligent automation underpins digital transformation.

The new research report compares 31 intelligent automation service providers strengths, challenges, and competitive differentiators. Tietoevry has been named a leader in the following automation service categories:

Intelligent Enterprise Automation

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)

Next-Gen Automation

Moreover, we are proud to have held this leading position for three years in a row.

Intelligent Enterprise Automation

Intelligent Enterprise Automation quadrantassesses service providers that offer intelligent enterprise automation services and solutions and their ability to combine industry and domain expertise with end-to-end automation capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps)

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) quadrantassesses service providers that offer AIOps services and solutions and their ability to optimize business performance in tandem with IT performance.

Next-Gen Automation

Next-Gen Automationquadrant assesses providers that offer next-generation automation services and solutions and emphasize expertise in emerging technologies, and capabilities that smooth the path to future automation, such as design thinking and change management.

We are proud to have held this leading position for three years in a row. It is a confirmation of continuous investments in intelligent automation and customer-centric work delivering measurable results for our customers. Our true advantage comes from our fit-for-purpose solution for the Nordic customers together with our global scale to deliver it economically and on time, saysAnand Padhye,Head of Next-Gen Services at Tietoevry Transform business.

Tietoevry has invested significantly in new intelligent automation capabilities, for example, machine learning algorithm enhancements, multi-cloud automation solutions, and sovereign clouds. It has continued building out an extensive AIOps offering under its overall next-generation automation methodology which integrates intelligent DevOps, and Cockpit360, a business KPI and IT metrics tool. With deep experience across both industry and the public sector, Tietoevry has a large number of dedicated resources and a rapidly growing client base for its AIOps solutions in the Nordics, saysMark Purdy, Principal Analyst at ISG and Author of this study.

Interested to learn more about Intelligent Automation? Read more and download theISG Provider LensTMIntelligent Automationreport.

Tietoevrycreates purposeful technology that reinvents the world for good. We are a leading technology company with a strong Nordic heritage and global capabilities. Based on our core values of openness, trust, and diversity, we work with our customers to develop digital futures where businesses, societies, and humanity thrive.

Our 24,000 experts globally specialize in cloud, data, and software, serving thousands of enterprise and public sector customers in more than 90 countries. Tietoevrys annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion and the companys shares are listed on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as on Oslo Brs. www.tietoevry.com

ISG (Information Services Group)(Nasdaq:III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the worlds top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industrys most comprehensive marketplace data.

For more information, visitwww.isg-one.com.