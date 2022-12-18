HOPE Sheds Light hosts successful 4th Annual Evening of HOPE

The Ocean County nonprofit honored Beverly Prima at the sold-out event.

Beverly and Arvo Prima

BAY HEAD, N.J. – Dec. 16, 2022 – PRLog — HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL), a family focused non-profit organization offering education, resources, support and HOPE to everyone and anyone affected by substance use disorder, recently hosted its 4th Annual Evening of HOPE, honoring Beverly Prima. The sold-out event was held on Friday, November 18th at the Bay Head Yacht Club (111 Metcalfe Street, Bay Head). HSL’s HOPE Partner is Earle Foundation, its Platinum Partners are Burning Tree, FWH Associates, Jan A & Holly Kokes Foundation, Mabie Family, Pr1ma Corporation, Sambol Family Foundation and Woodhaven Lumber, and its Gold Partners are The Citta Foundation and Rosetto Realty. The event’s HOPE Sponsor was Pr1ma Corporation, The Earle Family Foundation and The McElwee Family. Proceeds benefited HOPE Sheds Light.

The evening kicked off HSL’s 10-year anniversary celebration (2013-2023) and featured tapas-style dining, gourmet specialty stations, cocktails, mocktails and dancing. The goal through this event was to honor the many people and corporations who have helped make HSL’s work possible and continue to unite the community and bring awareness to the disease of substance use disorder.

In a room filled with over 200 people, HSL held an inspirational ceremony and award presentation to Beverly Prima, the wife of HSL Co-founder Arvo Prima. “You have become the face of HOPE Sheds Light,” said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HSL. “You are the one that everyone knows, the one that has shown all of us that hope and recovery are possible. It is through your strength that we are able to get through our darkest days and always see the light.”

Beverly humbly accepted this year’s coveted Transforming Lives Through HOPE butterfly award. “I am honored to accept this award,” she said. “I wanted to carry on the legacy of help and hope because I think that is what my son Paavo would have wanted. My son didn’t want to be this way, but there was something blocking him. And, unfortunately, he couldn’t work through that, but I believe that he is working through us now. I believe that he is here. HSL was a small nonprofit organization that has grown by leaps and bounds, and we are being guided by Paavo, Mark and Marc. They are our angels working into this community and having us spread the idea that hope is here and together we can end the stigma of the disease of addiction.”

Capaci thanked all the event sponsors, partners and friends who made this evening possible. “Gratitude filled the room as we looked back on the last 10 years,” she said. “We’ve heard so many stories. Stories that eventually led to renewal and transformation. The underlining message in each one is clear – hope is alive, and it is stronger than ever.”

Founded in 2012 after co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance abuse. HOPE Sheds Light acts as a voice of hope in a community in desperate need of knowing that recovery is possible. Along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, and a team of board members and volunteers, HSL aims to shed light into the shadows of stigma and fear.

About HOPE Sheds Light

HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. (HSL) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HSL is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit https://hopeshedslight.org.