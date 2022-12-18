Christmas Gift Ideas from EatDrinkDeals

EatDrinkDeals has been discovering and publishing food and drink deals every day since 2008. In addition to restaurant coupons, daily deals, and happy hour specials, this holiday season EatDrinkDeals is offering gift ideas for the special someone on your list who loves dining out.

Restaurant Gift Cards

An easy and much-appreciated gift is a restaurant gift card. Who wouldn’t love to get a gift card from a favorite restaurant like Cheesecake Factory, Outback or Red Lobster? Plus, during the Holidays many restaurants give you a bonus card to add to your gift.

“Some of our favorite cards are from Cheesecake Factory, which gives you a $15 bonus card for every $50 gift card, and Red Lobster, which gives you two $10 bonus cards with a $50 purchase,” said Matt Arnold, editor and publisher of EatDrinkDeals.

“Other chains have great deals, too, like Bonefish Grill and Outback, which give you a $10 bonus with every $50 gift card.”

You can find a roundup of gift card deals on the EatDrinkDeals.com home page, or you can go to the website for your favorite restaurant. Most restaurant chains have instant, online e-gift cards that you can print and mail, or just send instantly via email.

Restaurant Cookbooks

If your gift recipient has a favorite restaurant or chef, you might be able to find an official or unofficial cookbook with recipes for their most popular dishes.

From unique places like Antoine’s in New Orleans to chains like First Watch and McCormick & Schmick’s, there are many restaurant cookbooks available, said Arnold.

Find one you want by browsing the Restaurant Recipe Cookbooks article at EatDrinkDeals, or Google “cookbook + the name of your favorite place.” The EatDrinkDeals article is at https://www.eatdrinkdeals.com/restaurant-recipe-cookbooks/

Food Magazine Subscriptions

A subscription to a food magazine is a simple and inexpensive gift that many will appreciate.

Amazon has food, wine and cooking magazines on sale now with annual subscriptions starting at $5 a year. Once you purchase a subscription, you can renew or cancel through your Amazon account. Some of the top food magazine deals are:

– All Recipes $5 for 1 year (reg. $30)

– Bon Appetit $5 for 6 months

– Food and Wine $5 Print (reg. $84)

– Food Network $12 Print (reg. $40)

– Southern Living Print $5 for 1 year (reg. $66)

– Taste of Home $6 print for 6 months (reg. $15)

– Women’s Day Print $11 for 1 year (reg. $30).

See more magazine deals in this EatDrinkDeals article: https://www.eatdrinkdeals.com/cooking-magazines-make-great-gifts

Artisan Cheeses

If you have a cheese lover on your gift list, this is the time to take advantage of The 12 Days of Cheese at Whole Foods.

Every Holiday season, Whole Foods showcases 12 cheeses from all over the world. This year get any of the 12 cheeses at a discount of 30%, or 40% for Amazon Prime members. You can create your own gift sampler or buy a ready-made three-cheese sampler from Whole Foods for about $30. For more details visit the Whole Foods 12 Days of Cheese website: https://www.eatdrinkdeals.com/cooking-magazines-make-great-gifts/

Cooking Classes

For that budding chef or even an old hand who wants to learn new things, a cooking class might be a great gift.

Check your favorite restaurant for classes, or check Sur La Table, which often has classes. Example classes at Sur la Table in December include Date Night, Italian Steakhouse, Beef Wellington Feast, and Homemade Pasta Workshop. See all the events on the Sur la Table website at https://www.surlatable.com/cooking-classes/in-store-cooking-classes

Some Williams-Sonoma stores also offer classes; find them at https://www.williams-sonoma.com/pages/virtual-events-and-in-store-classes/in-store-events

A Christmas Day Dinner

“The final gift idea from EatDrinkDeals is to simply take your favorite someone out to dinner on Christmas Day,” said Arnold.

Restaurants open this Christmas Day run the gamut from simple homestyle places like Denny’s, to casual dining chains like Macaroni Grill, all the way to fine dining places like The Palm and Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Many places have special menus for Christmas.

EatDrinkDeals has a roundup of restaurants open on Christmas Day at: https://www.eatdrinkdeals.com/christmas-holidaymeal-open-takeout-2022/

EatDrinkDeals wishes a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all its followers.

“And here’s to more great deals in the New Year,” said Arnold.

