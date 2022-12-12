Kennedy King Odimba Meets Fans at Book Signing Event at the NYLA 2022

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Its therefore of utmost importance to understand that your success in life will largely be dependent on discovering and applying what works and not just wishing and hoping for miracles. Kennedy King Odimba

Self-publishing company ReadersMagnet sponsored the display and book signing event of Kennedy King Odimbas Living Beyond Limitations Everyday: Twelve Profound Principles on How to Live Beyond Your Limitations Everyday at the New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade. The motivational book was among the many prestigious books exhibited during the two-day event held at the Saratoga Springs City Center, New York, last November 3-4, 2022.

The NYLA 2022 drew a considerably large crowd of participants, comprising librarians, trustees, academics, writers, and readers, all joining in to show support for the development and progress of the New York library community.

Kennedy King Odimba delights his fans during the events book signing program, giving the fans a chance to interact up close with the writer. Living Beyond Limitations Everyday is an inspiring take on lifes challenges using 12-step principles. The book discusses some significant transformational life phases, challenges, and setbacks the author has encountered. The principles outlined are aimed to allow his readers to recognize their potential, the power and greatness that lies within them to overcome all these challenges life will throw their way.

Living Beyond Limitations Everyday is full of life lessons and wisdom. The book offers more than just a roadmap through life for its readers; it also serves as a lifeline, a source of hope for the hopeless, and an inspiration to create a more positive, productive, and purposeful life.

Get ready to be motivated and live a meaningful life. Order Kennedy King Odimbas Living Beyond Limitations Everyday: Twelve Profound Principles on how to Live Beyond Your Limitations Everyday on Amazon, or visit the authors website www.kingssolutionsnetwork.com.

Living Beyond Limitations Everyday: Twelve Profound Principles on how to Live Beyond Your Limitations Everyday

Author | Kennedy King Odimba

Published date | April 15, 2020

Publisher | Fulton Books Inc

Book Genre | Non-fiction/Motivational

Author Bio

Kennedy King Odimba holds a bachelors degree in Philosophy and Management from Imo State University in Nigeria. He is currently completing his second degree in computer science from Nashville State Community College in Nashville, Tennessee. He is the president and founder of Kings Solutions Network. This social media platform is set up to inspire individuals to live up to their full potential and maximize every hidden greatness within them.

Kennedy King is also a co-host of the Prime Time Talk Show on his YouTube channel every Thursday. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with his son Brandon U. Odimba.