Hong Kong – Five men arrested in connection with murder and wounding in Tuen Mun

Five men arrested in connection with murder and wounding in Tuen Mun ********************************************************************



Police today (December 11) arrested four men, aged 22 to 26, for murder and wounding in Tin Shui Wai. Another 16-year-old boy was arrested for wounding in Tuen Mun on November 12.



Investigation revealed that the arrested persons were in suspected connection with a murder and wounding case in Tuen Mun on August 6, in which a 22-year-old man died on August 8 after he and three other men were attacked by several men with hard objects outside a restaurant at Tsing Ling Path, Tuen Mun.



The arrested men aged 22 to 26 are now being detained for further enquiries. Police laid holding charges against the 16-year-old boy with two counts of wounding. The case will be mentioned at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on December 29 morning.



Police have arrested 11 men, aged 16 to 32, in suspected connection with the case earlier.



Active investigation by the District Anti-Triad Section Team 1 of Tuen Mun is underway. Police do not rule out the possibility that more arrests will be made. Anyone who witnessed the case or has any information to offer is urged to contact the investigating officers on 6148 1800.