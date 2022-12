A man and a woman holding charged with murder *********************************************



Police today (December 12) laid a holding charge against a 74-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man, each with one count of murder.

The man and the woman were arrested yesterday (December 11) in suspected connection with a murder happened in Wong Tai Sin on the same day, in which a 47-year-old woman died.

The case will be mentioned at Kowloon City Magistrates’ Courts this morning.