Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Giriraj Singh calls for need-based skill mapping for employment and training to India’s youth, mainly in the rural areas

RSETIs have trained 44 lakh youths of which nearly about 31 lakh candidates have settled so far

Giriraj Singh says, out of 44 lakh youths trained, about 29 lakhs are women candidates (about 66%), which underlines RSETIs mandate and role for “Women Empowerment”

14.28 Lakh trained candidates received cumulative credit to the tune of Rs.7200 crores from Banks and Financial Institutions at the behest of RSETIs

Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh has called for need-based skill mapping for employment and training to India’s youth, mainly in the rural areas. Noting that the quality of job training is important, the Minister urged to explore means to see how best the traditional trades can be integrated with electronic, education and training, IT & BPO and tourism and hospitality sectors to create more employment opportunities for the youth in the country.

The Minister was speaking after opening the new campus of the National Academy of Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSET) – NAR at Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru on today.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, Sri Faggan Singh Kulaste,

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel, Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihoods of Karnataka State, Sri S T Somasekhara, Minister of Co-operation of Karnataka State and Dr. Dr. Veerendra Heggade, MP and President, NAR joined the inaugural event.

Shri Giriraj Singh said, the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes – RSETIs have a significant role in building India into a major human resources hub and added that RSETIs have trained 44 lakh youths of which nearly about 31 lakh candidates have settled so far. The Minister also informed that of the total candidates trained, about 29 lakhs are women candidates, over 66 %, which proves that RSETIs are giving lot of importance to “Women Empowerment”.

Dr Giriraj Singh cited a United Nation’s report that says in the coming 20 years, India’s work force would grow by 32 per cent while the overall global manpower would dip by four per cent. He said that RSETIs are following up with the Banks and Financial Institutions to make available required credit to the trained candidates for their successful settlement. 14.28 Lakh trained candidates were credit linked and the cumulative credit disbursed is to the tune of Rs.7200 crores. The average level of credit linkage of RSETI trained candidates is 51%, the Minister added.

A sum of Rs 25 crores has been approved for the project of new campus of NAR in Bengaluru. The State Government has allotted 3.5 acres of land. At present, there are 590 RSETIs functioning covering 572 districts spreading over 27 States and six Union Territories. These include 33 RSETIs in Karnataka having trained 3.49 lakh unemployed youths so far. RSETIs are sponsored by 24 banks including banks in public, private, co-operative sectors and Garmin Banks.

In 1982, Canara Bank, erstwhile Syndicate Bank and SDME Trust, Dharmasthala pioneered the unique concept of Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RUDSET) to address the problem of unemployment amongst the rural youth in the country under the leadership of Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala. The Ministry of Rural Development has since replicated RUDSETI model across the country and advised banks to set up Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) in each of their Lead District. The National Academy of RUDSETI-NAR, set up in 2008 entered a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rural Development Ministry in 2011 for providing training to youths in self-employment ventures.

Earlier, Shri Giriraj Singh formally opened the Hostel Block while Shri Bommai inaugurated the Admin Block of the new campus. The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering.

Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Rural Development, Government of India, Shri Karma Zimpa Bhutia, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, senior officers of Government of Karnataka and top bank executives attended the event.

An experience sharing session of successful RSETI trainees and distribution of bank loans to entrepreneurs also formed part of the programme.

<><><><>

SGR/SNC/ SP/KYJ

(Release ID: 1882327)

Visitor Counter : 492



