PM condoles the demise of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Tai Chavan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Tai Chavan.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2022

***

DS/SH

(Release ID: 1882330)

Visitor Counter : 482



