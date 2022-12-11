Hong Kong – FEHD orders Tuen Mun food factory to suspend business for 14 days

FEHD orders Tuen Mun food factory to suspend business for 14 days *****************************************************************



​The Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene has ordered a food factory in Tuen Mun to suspend business for 14 days, as the operator repeatedly breached the Food Business Regulation (FBR) by extending the business area illegally.

The premises, located at Shop No. 154 on the ground floor of Yuet Wu Commercial Centre, Yuet Wu Villa, Tuen Mun, was ordered to suspend business from today (December 11) to December 24.

“In this May and September, two convictions for the above-mentioned breach were recorded against the shop. A total fine of $5,500 was levied by the court and 30 demerit points were registered against the licensee under the department’s demerit points system. The contraventions resulted in the 14-day licence suspension,” a spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said.

The licensee of the shop had a record of two convictions for the same offence last August and this April. A total fine of $6,500 was levied and 30 demerit points were also registered, leading to a licence suspension for seven days this August.

The spokesman reminded the licensees of food premises to comply with the FBR, or their licences could be suspended or cancelled.

Licensed food premises are required to exhibit a sign at a conspicuous place near the main entrance, indicating that the premises have been licensed. A list of licensed food premises is available on the FEHD’s website (www.fehd.gov.hk/english/licensing/index.html).