Claude Alain Solliard’s “Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World” Motivates Children to Show Sympathy For the Environment

San Diego, CA USA – WEBWIRE – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Great story and really nice illustrations with coloring pages. A great book to share with your kids. Amazon Review

The book Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World by Claude Alain Solliard was featured at the New York Library Association (NYLA) 2022 Annual Conference & Trade Show held last November 3-4, 2022, at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, New York.

Marcelin and Marcy is a perfect read for children and parents who wants to teach their kids about keeping the environment clean.

What makes this childrens book unique is that it is translated into English, French, and Spanish since the author wants to reach out and influence more readers of todays generation.

The story shows the importance of being disciplined and responsible in keeping the environment clean through the life of the two compassionate elephants, Marcelin and Marcy, who strive to make the world a better place. Filled with beautifully colored illustrations, the book also provides entertaining coloring pages for young readers.

Read more of Claude Alain Solliards Marcelin and Marcy: Two Elephants for a Cleaner World and order a copy of the book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.