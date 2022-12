Cecile A. Labar Imparted the Significance of Faith at the 2022 NYLA

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Genre | Non-Fiction Religious

Author Bio

Born in Kingston, Jamaica, author Ceciles family migrated to London, England, where she studied to qualify for certification in Social Work. With her advocacy for change and empowerment, she worked as an Education Welfare Officer. Advocacy for change and inspiration on one hand, and her passion for the arts on the other, she began documenting her spiritual experiences, which made way for her book Faith.