Tilli Software India Pvt. Ltd. Announces its Participation at TiE Global Summit, 2022 Hyderabad



On this global platform fostering entrepreneurship, Tilli Software brings its consortium of digital-next products – tilliCX, Nudge, and Monay  that can fuel the start-up ecosystem with simplified digital payment and cloud-communication systems across multiple industry verticals.





Tilli Software will be exhibiting at Booth #C5 where attendees and visitors can engage with the team of experts on tons of topics related to customer experience, event-based communication, preference management, merchant payment processing, digital payments, and much more. The slots can also be booked online for a zero-waiting discussion.





Conversing about the TiE Summit, Mr. Ali Saberi, CEO, Tilli Software, raved that, Start-ups need a cohesive & supportive ecosystem to thrive and this event will facilitate the necessary connections, networking and collaborations that are needed to succeed in this fiercely competitive business landscape.





Adding further to the discussion, Mr. Ali emphasized that, For businesses, monetizing communication, presenting bills, facilitating collections, and providing a secure payment experience have become the life blood. Tilli is proud to provide Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Solutions along with a powerful event-based communication system for high-volume conversions of call-to-action notifications to businesses enabling them to meet their critical payment and communication needs.





Tilli Software is also close to being a registered panelist in NPCI BBPS list of Technology Service Providers (TSP). This empanelment will break new ground for the organization to work closely with the billers as a Technology Partner and facilitate their on-boarding to the BBPS Billers Platform.





About Tilli Software



Tilli, based in Bethesda Maryland, is a Fintech company with global digital payment and cloud-based Communication Platform as Service (CPaaS) offerings.





Our suite of solutions includes TilliCX – An award-winning and branded cloud-enabled API UI/UX platform simplifying digital payments and customer communication; Nudge  An event-based communication, bill presentment and payment processing tool to help collect revenue, specializing in high-conversions of call-to-action challenges such as eBill enrolments, payments, payment agreements, program enrolments, and auto-pay enrolments; Monay  An omni-channel payment gateway, merchant processor, payment facilitator, and store-valued wallet (P2P, C2B, B2B, and B2C) with the ability to aggregate bills and payments allowing users to manage their finances.

###