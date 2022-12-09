Future Electronics Announces 2022 Charity Bake Sale for the Holidays



The employee Bake Sale is part of Future Electronics’ annual Spirit of the Holidays campaign, a series of charitable events which raise money to benefit local community groups.





Employees are encouraged to participate by preparing homemade baked goods and bringing them to work on the morning of the Bake Sale. Employees will have the option to purchase baked goods with cash or by electronic payment.





All proceeds from the Bake Sale will be donated to the West Island Mission.





To learn more about the company’s community initiatives, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.





About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.





Media Contact



Jamie Singerman



Corporate Vice President Worldwide



FUTURE ELECTRONICS



www.FutureElectronics.com



514-694-7710



Fax: 514-693-6051



Jamie.Singerman ( @ ) FutureElectronics dot com

###