FROEXPO 2022 showcased Bestest Franchise Business Opportunities & Brightest Minds

Prof. Kapil Rampal

The 126th Edition of FROEXPO 2022, India’s premier and most trusted business and trade show & conference was hosted by Franchise India from 2nd – 3rd Dec 2022 at Hall No- 04, Bombay Convention & Exhibition Centre, and Mumbai.

FROEXPO 2022, Mumbai attracted over 10,000+ business buyers and 250+ Exhibiting brands. The two-day show presented by Franchise India, Asia’s largest integrated Franchise solutions company, showcased a number of ventures that would appeal to a budding entrepreneur and cater to all types of audiences and investors. It also encompassed several initiatives apart from the trade show and the expo within the event that helped in making an informed decision about business undertakings.

In India, the franchising industry witnessed a growth of 30-35 per cent over the last five years in franchising. It is estimated that the global turnover is around RS 938 billion. The franchising sector contributes around 1.8 per cent to the Indian GDP and is predicted to contribute nearly 4 per cent by 2022.

“The best approach to run your own business but not by yourself is through franchising. FRO-Expo provided an opportunity for prospective entrepreneurs to learn first-hand about running a business by bringing entrepreneurs and companies together.” said Ritu Marya, Editor in Chief, Franchise India Media.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and there is a lot of potential in the franchise business. With an exponentially growing young population, the franchise space in India will continue to witness a rise in the coming years. The expansion and escalation of these franchise businesses will also offer avenues to other people by creating multiple job opportunities across many sectors.” Emphasised Ritu Marya.

The Fro-Expo also featured STARTUP Summit 2022 that covered all aspects of a start-up and of achieving business growth and excellence. There were outstanding discussions from over 100+ business leaders and international experts. The conference brought together the speakers that are the best breed of entrepreneurs, innovators, venture capitalists, business model creators, consultants, policy-makers, academicians, support groups, business coaches and business practitioners to present and discuss innovation and success under the aegis of entrepreneurship for Small and Medium Businesses as they recount their learning and experiences, share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.

The Startup Summit witnessed brightest minds from the industry, the panellists in the first session discussed about the Omnichannel Way forward for a Brand which was all about New shoppers. New Rules – Retail Megatrends in the new normal connected commerce.

Hameed Khan, Head – Strategy, Brand Alliances & General Merchandise – Reliance Premium Grocery Retail elucidates, “Omnichannel is about seamless experience across all channels. Be selective about channels in your business because you don’t want to make for the flirtatious customer overwhelming.”

Talking about the experience, Ravi Saxena, MD, Wonderchef Home Appliances said, “Understanding the consumer is every marketer’s dream but it is hard to keep track of what , why and how customer is buying . Digital is only way to know about the customer. 33 percent of our customer is from digital.”

The Expo also featured the Franchise Start-up Awards by acknowledging remarkable organizations that have demonstrated success via franchising. One of the key highlight of the event was India EV Confex &Awards. It brought together the industry’s most influential minds who shared their insights and successes, discussed the challenges and opportunities of a sustainable future, and showed attendees how their organization can help accelerate the transition to a cleaner, less polluting form of transport.

The show witnessed a comprehensive exhibition on franchising, retailing and licensing. The FROEXPO 2022 in Mumbai puts forth a wide spectrum of opportunities in franchising, retailing, licensing, real estate and retailing supply chain, from diverse industry verticals.

The spectacular evening at the FROExpo 2022 also witnessed Unveiling Of the “Top 100 Franchise Leaders” Issue of The Franchising World Magazine. This is an annual industry and peers recognition handbook honouring, Managing Directors, Founders, Owners, CEOs, Business Development Executives & Management Leaders Franchise Leaders from across the country. The event witnessed full-house attendance from the who’s who of the franchise & retail industry. Eminent industry leaders like Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever, Mohit Khattar, CEO, Baskin Robbins, S R Nagle, Head, GCMMF, Mumbai and a few others were seen at the extravagant show.