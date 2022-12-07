Tribe Deals News Reports Shopping Aura Quartz Crystal Stones is the Last Growing Fad to Increase Balance, Luck, and Good Vibes



Word terms in the US search engines like angel aura quartz, rainbow aura quartz, and aqua aura quartz, have had exponential growth, (they have gone from hundreds to thousands of monthly searches), within a period parallel to the pandemic one, as a people respond to the search for natural alternatives to preserve health. This also has contributed to the increase in the popularity of these ornaments, that there is a tendency among artistic celebrities to wear them as part of their outfits, as a way to protect themselves from “bad energies”. Likewise, they are also increasingly integrated as part of growing architectural decoration trends influenced by the practice of Feng Shui techniques every day more popular. And as if that were not enough, scientists publicly recognize evidence that these minerals efficiently conduct quantum energies that have been proven to balance and shield the information field or human aura.





The demand for this type of object is in its natural form and integrated into handicrafts such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, pendant lamps, carvings, etc. Pieces made with rose quartz crystals or better known as aura quartz, transparent quartz, obsidian, tourmaline, amethyst, citrine, malachite, selenite and tiger eye, are in the most demand. All of them with peculiar and great beauty to which is added the artistic value of their manufacture.





Regardless of the controversy about the existence or lack of its spiritual or energetic qualities, is a fact that its market is growing and its buyers don’t hesitate to attribute esoteric and holistic qualities to these interesting products. It is also a fact that the increase in demand for these products benefits micro-enterprise sectors from producers to marketers across several countries. The above, by generating a whole international dynamic of capital and currency exchange. Either because of their ornamental, esoteric, and holistic attributes, or because of the international economic flow that it promotes, crystalline minerals and stones, are a niche as interesting as it is abundant in diversity, color, and, at the same time a cultural heritage of humanity.





About Aura Quartz



Aura Quartz is natural quartz enhanced by humans with rare metals like gold, silver, and platinum to give it a vibrant iridescent quality. Aura Quartzes are crystals of spiritual elevation, remarkable for their powers of guidance and expansion of the soul. These stunning gems are known for their ability to evoke joy, increase luck and success, and uplift your energy. It is a crystal of joy, and like a rainbow, signifies hope and optimism.

