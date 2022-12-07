The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Recent Developments and New Challenges in 2022 Trial Strategy



Event Summary:



The past years have seen drastic changes and challenges in in-person proceedings and trials. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has put restrictions on court operations which resulted in unprecedented trial backlogs, difficulty in jury selection, as well as other challenges. To address these issues, many courts are now encouraging virtual bench trials. Likewise, litigants now try pursuing pretrial motions which could potentially expedite trials.





With the evolving trial landscape, it becomes crucial for practitioners to be up to date with any developments. They must also devise robust trial strategies to help them navigate a cases complexities and arrive at a successful outcome.





Listen as a panel of distinguished litigation practitioners and consultants organized by The Knowledge Group provide an in-depth discussion of the significant developments in the trial landscape. The speakers will tackle critical issues and challenges as well as share strategic practices to successfully navigate through the complexities of the trial process.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 The Litigation Landscape: Notable Trends and Developments



 Virtual Hearings and Trials: Key Considerations and Challenges



 Emerging Criminal Defense Strategies



 Devising Effective Defense Strategies



 What Lies Ahead





Speakers/Faculty Panel



Maurice Suh



Partner



Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP





Adam Bloomberg



Client Services Advisor



IMS Consulting & Expert Services





Keith C. Pounds, Ph.D.



Senior Jury Consultant



IMS Consulting & Expert Services





For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:



###