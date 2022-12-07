Adam Bloomberg, Client Services Advisor, IMS Consulting and Expert Services to Speak at TKG’s Recent Developments and New Challenges in 2022 Trial



About Adam Bloomberg



Adam Bloomberg, Client Services Advisor with IMS Consulting & Expert Services, has nearly 30 years of experience in litigation support and has consulted with hundreds of trial teams and corporate clients to develop communication strategies and presentations that educate, inform, and persuade. He creates materials and exhibits for mock trials, focus groups, arbitrations, and trials.





Adam has led trial and war-room technology and logistics efforts across multiple case types, such as toxic tort, product liability, financial, employment, transportation, and commercial. He has hot seated over 1,000 trials, hearings, focus groups, and mock trials, including Conwood v. US Tobacco (the largest antitrust verdict ever collected). He has also published articles on trial technology in various professional periodicals, including the National Law Journal.





About IMS Consulting & Expert Services



IMS Consulting & Expert Services delivers award-winning consulting to support the most influential law firms through every stage of litigation, arbitration, and mediation. Combining the perspectives and proprietary methods developed over 30 years and more than 2,000 trials, IMS provides attorneys with the essential services they need to win: integrated strategy, expert witness placement, jury consulting, visual communication, and courtroom presentations. With strategic locations in major US and UK markets, the IMS team is primed to support in-person and remote dispute resolution needs across the globe. More at expertservices.com.





Event Summary





The past years have seen drastic changes and challenges in in-person proceedings and trials. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has put restrictions on court operations which resulted in unprecedented trial backlogs, difficulty in jury selection, as well as other challenges. To address these issues, many courts are now encouraging virtual bench trials. Likewise, litigants now try pursuing pretrial motions which could potentially expedite trials.





With the evolving trial landscape, it becomes crucial for practitioners to be up to date with any developments. They must also devise robust trial strategies to help them navigate a cases complexities and arrive at a successful outcome.





Listen as a panel of distinguished litigation practitioners and consultants organized by The Knowledge Group provide an in-depth discussion of the significant developments in the trial landscape. The speakers will tackle critical issues and challenges as well as share strategic practices to successfully navigate through the complexities of the trial process.





Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:



 The Litigation Landscape: Notable Trends and Developments



 Virtual Hearings and Trials: Key Considerations and Challenges



 Emerging Criminal Defense Strategies



 Devising Effective Defense Strategies



 What Lies Ahead





About The Knowledge Group



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.





The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

