Herbert K. Naito, author of this Book, Discusses How to Prepare A Successful Ski Lesson for Elderly Skiers on the Ski Slopes

Ohio, USA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

How To Create A Successful Ski Lesson for Senior Citizens over age 50 years is a rare and unique descriptive reference book that offer guidelines and tips on how to have successful ski lessons for senior citizens. It discusses the important factors to consider when having this successful ski lesson for the senior citizen on the ski slopes.





Being prepared for a successful ski lesson without fear or falling is very important when starting the alpine ski lessons for the older folks. This book emphasizes the importance of understanding the students profile: cognitive needs, medical history and medication side-effects of his or her clients history to avoid any unwanted incidents when performing specific drills. When the book refers to senior citizens, it refers to individuals aged 50 years and older.





The author of this books shares his best drills and skills based on over 22-years of experience as a member of Professional Ski Instructors of America and as a member of the Vail Resorts Educational staff. A lot more tips and creative suggestions are in store in this unique book can be applied NOT only to the sport of skiing but also to other similar sports. This is a smart-choice book for the elderly skier and for the whole family to assist our senior citizen to reignite their interests, strengths, and potentials with more fun. A lot more tips and creative suggestions are provided for the elderly student to learn new sports for more fun.





Book copies are available at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/Create-Successful-Lesson-Senior-Citizens/dp/B0B9STGJ8L/) and other online book retailers.





How To Create A Successful Ski Lesson for Senior Citizens



Written by Herbert K. Naito



Published by Proisle Publishing Service



Published date: October 15, 2022



Hardcover Price: $16.99



Paperback Price: $11.99



Kindle Price: $3.99





About the Author:





Herbert K. Naito spent 40 years in the medical profession. For fun, he coached skiing for over 20 years. He is a member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, and is certified in Alpine Skiing, Level 2; Adaptive Specialist, Level 1; Childrens Specialist, Level 2; and Childrens Specialist Trainer. Currently, he is employed by the Vail Ski Resort Management Group and is presently on the Vail Educational Staff. He was the former Director of the Childrens Advanced Training Specialist and the Express Pre-School Ski School Programs.