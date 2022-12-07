Kingston Ontario Dental Clinic Set to Open

Brand new clinic set to offer family dentistry and emergency dental appointments in Kingston Ontario.

KINGSTON, Ontario – Dec. 5, 2022 – PRLog — LightHouse Dental has announced plans to open a new state of the art dental clinic in Kingston Ontario. With additional clinic locations in Cobourg, and Chatham, the team at LightHouse Dental is excited to bring comprehensive, high quality dental care to Kingston and surrounding communities.

Located at 1716 Bath Rd in a newly constructed building at the corner of Bath Rd and Days Rd, the dental office will provide a wide range of emergency, general, and specialty dental services for patients of all ages.

The practice features several fully equipped dental operatories designed to enhance patient comfort during routine dental procedures. Each operatory features a dental chair with a gentle massage feature as well as in-chair patient entertainment with streaming services such Netflix and YouTube.

Making dental care accessible and convenient is of the utmost importance to the team at LightHouse Dental. The Kingston dental clinic is open 7 days a week and offers convenient appointment times during evening and weekends to accommodate the busy schedules of their patients. Emergency dental services are also provided to new and existing patients and most emergency dental patients can be seen for an appointment on the same day or next day.

LightHouse Dental also aims to make dental care much more affordable to the residents of Kingston by offering various patient options including flexible payment plans and direct billing to dental insurance. Eligible dental claims are submitted electronically by the dental clinic t the insurance carrier and patients don’t have to pay for anything upfront that is covered by their dental insurance coverage.

Patients at LightHouse Dental Kingston will also benefit from the convenience of several on-site dental specialists. Rather than having to wait for lengthy referrals to other dental specialists, LightHouse Dental is pleased to provide services such as endodontics (root canals) and dentures onsite. For those patients who are anxious about visiting the dentist, a variety of sedation options will also be offered for all types of dental procedures. Such options include nitrous oxide (laughing gas) as well as sleep dentistry, or general sedation.

About LightHouse Dental

LightHouse Dental is comprised of a team of dentists and dental specialists serving Kingston, Ontario and surrounding communities who are committed to providing quality dental health services ranging from routine dental cleanings and checkups to advanced surgical procedures. The team of professional at LightHouse Dental has an unwavering commitment to the overall patient experience. From convenient hours, to in-house specialists, the welcoming atmosphere, and direct billing to dental insurance, LightHouse Dental is ushering in a new era in comfortable, convenient, and most importantly comprehensive, high quality dental service.

Contact:

LightHouse Dental Kingston

1716 Bath Rd

Kingston, Ontario

K7M 4Y2

Tel: 613-777-5151

Website: https://www.kingston.lighthousedental.ca