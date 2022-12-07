CompassIntel Launches autoXreport.com Program to Include Automotive Tech Research, Advisory, and Awards Program

Today, December 6, 2022, Compass Intelligence announces the official launch of autoXreport.com and a range of new services and programs targeted around automotive innovation and the technology advancements in electric and autonomous transportation. Services and programs being launched will revolve around market insights, industry trending, innovative vendors, industry feedback through survey research, and more.

Unlike other over-hyped industries, the autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicle markets are accelerating at an even faster pace than the experts predicted 5 years ago. “This industry is now embracing the human machine interface and new driver experiences are on the horizon. The combination of advanced automotive technologies and smart transportation together boost the industry as it continues to undergo a massive METAmorphosis,” states CEO of Compass Intelligence, Stephanie Atkinson.

Compass Intelligence works hard to be prepared and ahead of the markets, and while these markets are not necessarily new, the opportunity is opening up due to advancements in technologies such as AI, human-machine interface, data analytics, IoT, edge computing, 5G, and others. Compass Intelligence launched the following new services and programs.

· The launch of autoXreport.com website, an interactive and insightful automotive innovation website and information exchange platform.

· The announcement of the 2023 inaugural autoXreport Innovator Awards (nominations now open at autoXreport.com).

· A 2023 Survey focused on Autonomous, Electrification, Infrastructure, and Automotive Tech (Contact us to Get on Board or Sponsor).

· Executive Thought Leadership Pieces, Advisory, and Market Trending Research.

· Speaking, Events, Marketing, and much more tied to our client needs.

Companies can get involved by signing up to become a sponsor of the new survey being launched in the spring of 2023, and also submit your nominations in 25 automotive tech categories for the inaugural 2023 autoXreport Innovator Awards. Industry participants may also contact CompassIntel to schedule briefings, share your products/services, and explore opportunities for collaboration. Please also check out the website autoXreport.com and follow them at autoXreport on Twitter.