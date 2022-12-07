CGO Group Support Foreign Investors in Adapting to Polish Tax and Accounting Regulations

CGO Legal has provided, over the years, legal support to more than 1500 Polish companies, mostly with a foreign ownership structure. The team consists of over 50 qualified experts, specializing in legal, taxation, and accounting fields. They support a new category of clients on the Polish legal market – enterprises with foreign capital and can provide services in Polish, English, German, Italian, French, and Russian. A natural consequence of the development of the CGO Group was the creation of a separate branch dedicated to foreign investors – the Finance Department, headed by one of the most experienced specialists, Marek Cieślak.

Marek graduated from the Warsaw University of Technology in Mathematics and Information Science (Poland) and the University of Economics (Poland). He has held the positions of Finance Director, Chief Accountant, and Financial Controller in international capital groups and is authorized by the Ministry of Finance to provide bookkeeping services.

Marek has extensive experience in management and tax accounting, consolidation of capital group’s financial statements, operational and financial controlling, and financing investment projects.

In CGO Group, he works mainly with corporate clients with foreign capital, and deals with issues in the field of financial accounting (IFRS, US GAAP), management accounting, and taxes.

About CGO Finance Department

The services of the CGO Finance Department are not limited only to bookkeeping. Established in 2016, the department specializes in outsourcing accounting services, tax consultancy as well as HR and payroll services for both international and local enterprises.

The team provides tax settlements to entrepreneurs with various business profiles. While providing comprehensive accounting services for economic entities, specialists not only fulfill the required formalities but also constantly analyze the financial situation of regular customers. If new opportunities emerge, they present them in a clear and understandable way adjusted to the needs of the customer. Additionally, the department provides HR and payroll services for companies that hire people under employment contracts as well as civil law contracts.

Currently, CGO Finance Department is focusing primarily on IT outsourcing centers, global HR and mobility, pharmaceuticals, military and renewable energy.

In its work, the team uses proven, advanced technological solutions (IT) that enable full automation. As a result, they can support customers remotely, which allows for their optimal contribution and involvement in the entrusted responsibilities and duties.

About CGO Group

CGO Group is the combination of knowledge and experience. Starting in 2010, now it consists of the Legal, Accounting, and Mobility departments. The team, consisting of over 50 qualified experts aims to understand the current global trends in business and offer individual approaches to every client. Due to having a vast portfolio of expertise in different fields CGO Group can provide a multi-angle analysis of any problem related to business activity in Poland and Europe.