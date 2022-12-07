Author and Police Chief Officer Hilton Napoleon Presents a Provocative Narrative to Combat Police Brutality and Prejudice

WEBWIRE – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Hilton Napoleon provocatively offers practical and moral guidance for police officers that unbiasedly treads the line that protects their welfare and the minority they serve.





Hilton Napoleon, who has proudly served as an officer of the law for four decades, is well aware of how dangerous policing is and how frequently officers encounter circumstances where split-second judgments can mean the difference between life and death.





In his book, A Badge, a Gun, but No God, he draws attention to issues with police departments in Black and minority neighborhoods, such as the killing of unarmed individuals by police and the unequal application of the law in these communities. Long before social media and infamous cases of police brutality, Black communities have endured this plague.





A Badge, a Gun, but No God, offers an analysis of what went wrong, what should have happened, and the incidental elements that impacted an officers inappropriate actions and judgments. It examines some of the most heinous crimes committed by police officers around the country.





The book highlights how American laws are based on Biblical principles, reflecting the duty of police officers to uphold the law equitably for all persons they swore to protect and serve. It gives concrete, in-the-real-world alternatives for police reform and wraps up with a discussion of the challenges to police reform.





The responsibility of men who swear to protect and serve the public, should not discriminate and damage the public trust in their police officers. The land of the free will only continue to prosper when the people no longer walk in fear.





