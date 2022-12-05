Hong Kong – Special announcement on train incident between MTR LOHAS Park Station and MTR Tseung Kwan O Station

Special announcement on train incident between MTR LOHAS Park Station and MTR Tseung Kwan O Station ******************************************************************************************



A train incident occurred between MTR LOHAS Park Station and MTR Tseung Kwan O Station at 9.18am today (December 5). The Fire Services Department is conducting a rescue operation and assisting in the evacuation of members of the public at scene.