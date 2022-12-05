An Effective Tool in Teaching an Important Value to Children

Cayucos, CA – WEBWIRE – Monday, December 5, 2022

Children have a lot to learn, and learning it at an early age will make it easier for them. The one thing thats important for all parents to teach their children is what is right and wrong, how to behave in certain situations, and so on. This can not only help their development as individuals but also create habits that will be beneficial throughout their lifetime.





The book Toads Tools focuses on Toad, a strong, determined little creature who wants to do good for others by using his fathers old tools to help repair or maintain things amongst those around him. The book functions as a means of explaining the values of helping each other to children, in hopes of encouraging such behavior from them.





This book was created to help children learn a new skill while having fun. The book itself is simple, featuring a bright theme. Children will naturally gravitate toward it. They can listen to the story several times to ensure that they retain the information for their exam.





Toads Tools



Written by | Adrian Hurtado



E-Book | $4.99



Paperback | $17.02





Copies of this charming story are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and, GoToPublish. Join toad on his journey and help him find his path of helping others who are in need.





About the Author



Adrian Hurtado was born in Berkeley, California, and grew up in the East Bay. He has over 25 years of experience as a teacher and principal in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and Santa Barbara County, California. Adrian also served in the Marine Corps and the Air Force Reserve before retiring as a Major.





He and his wife, Jean, a former kindergarten teacher, have retired to Cayucos, Californias small beach town.