Hong Kong – Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service

Dec 4, 2022 | International

Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service

*************************************************************************************


     The memorial service for Former President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, will be held solemnly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10am on December 6 (Tuesday). The 18 District Offices will make arrangements to facilitate members of the public to watch the live broadcast of the memorial service at designated locations. 



     The designated locations will be opened to the public from 9.30am on December 6. Details are as follows:



Hong Kong Island:


———————



Central & Western –


Community Hall, 


3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex


2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun



Eastern –


North Point Community Hall


No. 123, Java Road, North Point



Southern –


Wah Kwai Community Hall


Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay



Wan Chai –


Moreton Terrace Activities Centre 


20 Tung Lo Wan Drive, Causeway Bay



Kowloon Districts:


——————



Kowloon City –


7/F, Kowloon City Government Offices


42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom



Kwun Tong –


Sau Mau Ping Community Hall


100 Sau Ming Road, Sau Mau Ping Estate, Kwun Tong



Sham Shui Po –


Shek Kip Mei Community Hall


Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Nam Cheong Street



Wong Tai Sin –


Wong Tai Sin Community Centre


104 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin



Yau Tsim Mong –


Henry G. Leong Yaumatei Community Centre


60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei



New Territories Districts:


————————–



Islands –


Tung Chung Community Hall


G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung



Kwai Tsing –


Kwai Fong Community Hall


2 Lai Fong Street, Kwai Chung



North –


Queens Hill Community Hall


G/F, 6 Lung Chun Road, Fanling



Sai Kung –


Conference Room, 


3/F Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex (High Block), 


38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O



Sha Tin –


Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre


No.5, Hin Wo Lane, Sha Tin



Sha Tin –


Pok Hong Community Hall


Pok Hong Estate, Sha Tin



Sha Tin –


Heng On Estate Community Centre


Heng On Estate, Ma On Shan



Sha Tin –


Sha Tin District Office


Room 433, 4/F, Sha Tin Government Offices, 1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin



Tai Po –


Tai Po Community Centre


2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po



Tsuen Wan –


Main Conference Room, Tsuen Wan District Office 


2/F, Tsuen Wan Multi-storey Carpark Building, 174-208 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan



Tuen Mun –


Lung Yat Community Hall


106 Yip Wong Road, Tuen Mun



Yuen Long –


Hall, 1/F, Yuen Long District Community Services Building


4 Yuen Long Tai Yuk Road, Yuen Long