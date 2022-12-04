Hong Kong – Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service

Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service *************************************************************************************



The memorial service for Former President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, will be held solemnly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10am on December 6 (Tuesday). The 18 District Offices will make arrangements to facilitate members of the public to watch the live broadcast of the memorial service at designated locations.





The designated locations will be opened to the public from 9.30am on December 6. Details are as follows:





Hong Kong Island:



———————





Central & Western –



Community Hall,



3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex



2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun





Eastern –



North Point Community Hall



No. 123, Java Road, North Point





Southern –



Wah Kwai Community Hall



Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay





Wan Chai –



Moreton Terrace Activities Centre



20 Tung Lo Wan Drive, Causeway Bay





Kowloon Districts:



——————





Kowloon City –



7/F, Kowloon City Government Offices



42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom





Kwun Tong –



Sau Mau Ping Community Hall



100 Sau Ming Road, Sau Mau Ping Estate, Kwun Tong





Sham Shui Po –



Shek Kip Mei Community Hall



Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Nam Cheong Street





Wong Tai Sin –



Wong Tai Sin Community Centre



104 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin





Yau Tsim Mong –



Henry G. Leong Yaumatei Community Centre



60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei





New Territories Districts:



————————–





Islands –



Tung Chung Community Hall



G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung





Kwai Tsing –



Kwai Fong Community Hall



2 Lai Fong Street, Kwai Chung





North –



Queens Hill Community Hall



G/F, 6 Lung Chun Road, Fanling





Sai Kung –



Conference Room,



3/F Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex (High Block),



38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O





Sha Tin –



Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre



No.5, Hin Wo Lane, Sha Tin





Sha Tin –



Pok Hong Community Hall



Pok Hong Estate, Sha Tin





Sha Tin –



Heng On Estate Community Centre



Heng On Estate, Ma On Shan





Sha Tin –



Sha Tin District Office



Room 433, 4/F, Sha Tin Government Offices, 1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin





Tai Po –



Tai Po Community Centre



2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po





Tsuen Wan –



Main Conference Room, Tsuen Wan District Office



2/F, Tsuen Wan Multi-storey Carpark Building, 174-208 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan





Tuen Mun –



Lung Yat Community Hall



106 Yip Wong Road, Tuen Mun





Yuen Long –



Hall, 1/F, Yuen Long District Community Services Building



4 Yuen Long Tai Yuk Road, Yuen Long