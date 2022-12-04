Hong Kong – Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service

Arrangements to watch live broadcast of Former President Jiang Zemin memorial service
*************************************************************************************
The memorial service for Former President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr Jiang Zemin, will be held solemnly at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing at 10am on December 6 (Tuesday). The 18 District Offices will make arrangements to facilitate members of the public to watch the live broadcast of the memorial service at designated locations.
The designated locations will be opened to the public from 9.30am on December 6. Details are as follows:
Hong Kong Island:
———————
Central & Western –
Community Hall,
3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex
2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun
Eastern –
North Point Community Hall
No. 123, Java Road, North Point
Southern –
Wah Kwai Community Hall
Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay
Wan Chai –
Moreton Terrace Activities Centre
20 Tung Lo Wan Drive, Causeway Bay
Kowloon Districts:
——————
Kowloon City –
7/F, Kowloon City Government Offices
42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom
Kwun Tong –
Sau Mau Ping Community Hall
100 Sau Ming Road, Sau Mau Ping Estate, Kwun Tong
Sham Shui Po –
Shek Kip Mei Community Hall
Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Nam Cheong Street
Wong Tai Sin –
Wong Tai Sin Community Centre
104 Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin
Yau Tsim Mong –
Henry G. Leong Yaumatei Community Centre
60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei
New Territories Districts:
————————–
Islands –
Tung Chung Community Hall
G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung
Kwai Tsing –
Kwai Fong Community Hall
2 Lai Fong Street, Kwai Chung
North –
Queens Hill Community Hall
G/F, 6 Lung Chun Road, Fanling
Sai Kung –
Conference Room,
3/F Sai Kung Tseung Kwan O Government Complex (High Block),
38 Pui Shing Road, Hang Hau, Tseung Kwan O
Sha Tin –
Hin Keng Neighbourhood Community Centre
No.5, Hin Wo Lane, Sha Tin
Sha Tin –
Pok Hong Community Hall
Pok Hong Estate, Sha Tin
Sha Tin –
Heng On Estate Community Centre
Heng On Estate, Ma On Shan
Sha Tin –
Sha Tin District Office
Room 433, 4/F, Sha Tin Government Offices, 1 Sheung Wo Che Road, Sha Tin
Tai Po –
Tai Po Community Centre
2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po
Tsuen Wan –
Main Conference Room, Tsuen Wan District Office
2/F, Tsuen Wan Multi-storey Carpark Building, 174-208 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan
Tuen Mun –
Lung Yat Community Hall
106 Yip Wong Road, Tuen Mun
Yuen Long –
Hall, 1/F, Yuen Long District Community Services Building
4 Yuen Long Tai Yuk Road, Yuen Long