Jerome Myers’ to Host The Red Pill Experience Workshop

Having taken the proverbial “red pill” himself to exit the Matrix, multifamily investment thought leader and life coach Jerome Myers encourages others to do the same. For Myers and his clients, taking the red is synonymous with taking the first step into the unknown to pursue your dreams. The Red Pill Experience Workshop is a unique opportunity for like-minded individuals to learn how to better achieve their goals for building wealth and improving their own lives by embarking on this path.

Since his exit from corporate America, Myers has found great satisfaction in sharing what he has learned with others through one-on-one coaching sessions, speaking engagements, podcasts, and workshops. His 11-week multifamily investment course, known as the Myers Methods, helps aspiring investors learn his four-step process to building wealth through owning and operating apartments. While this program has produced many successful real estate investors, Myers knows there is more to achieving your dreams than financial success.

“As a coach for wealth managers, I regularly work with individuals that are good at what they do but aren’t feeling the joy of becoming who they want to be. They are doing many things right but missing part of the puzzle,” remarked Myers. “That’s where The Red Pill Experience comes in. We’ll talk about what they need to do to take things to the next level and see the growth and fulfillment that follows.”

Scheduled for December 1, 2022, at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, NC, The Red Pill Experience is an all-day event. Speakers will touch on topics such as how to increase wealth, strategies for creating a lasting legacy, reducing stress, and improving and maintaining health throughout the process. Attendees who purchase an All Access Pass may participate in keynote sessions, the awards show, and networking events. A VIP Pass adds access to the VIP Mixer, the Red Pill Lounge, and seating at the front for keynote sessions.

“I firmly believe that people’s dreams can be their reality,” stated Myers. “However, on the path to pursuing their dreams, they get tunnel vision, focusing on a single point that marks success for them. To truly achieve their dreams, they must focus on changing and improving other aspects of their lives. I’m excited to show them how.”

A recognized expert in investing, Myers is also a leading life coach for financial advisors. He regularly shares his insights and experiences through Mastermind classes and the Pow Wow at the Mountaintop. To learn more about Jerome Myers or register for The Red Pill Experience, visit www.JeromeMyers.co.

About Jerome Myers

Ready for rapid attainment of goals and to experience a life of significance and impact? Jerome Myers has developed a number of programs based on the Model for a Centered Life, a/k/a The Red Pill, to help bolster confident beliefs, gain clarity on the path to success, and provide accountability to take action on goals.