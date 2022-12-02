Queen Nette LLC Announces Newest Financial Literacy Book for Entrepreneurs

Financial literacy company, Queen Nette LLC has announced the launch of its new book, “Entrepreneurs Lifeline to Business Credit” alongside its “Entrepreneurs Lifeline to Business Funding” Ebooks. This book release comes at the heels of the company’s previous published book release, which was titled “How to Repair, Rebuild and Restore your Credit Score.”

This business is also excited to be partnering with several personal and professional business credit boosting companies. These upcoming partnerships are the next step in Queen Nette LLC’s business plan to promote financial wellness among her current clients, while closing acquisition on new clients in 2023.

Queen Nette LLC will be speaking on two approaches when it comes to the content that it publishes, both of which will center around financial literacy. The first approach is credit restoration, which she discusses in detail through her first book. The second is all about business consulting, which will be featured heavily in “Entrepreneurs Lifeline to Business Credit.”

The company is hoping to reach a variety of clients with this new book release, from individuals who struggle with their finances, to small business owners, and even extending to major businesses.

The founder of Queen Nette LLC, Tonette Stewart is a published author, financial literacy coach, and motivational speaker who created her business with the foundation of inspiring others to learn and expand their financial awareness. Stewart expresses that her company is dedicated to educating, demonstrating, and providing credit literacy to those interested in gaining and sustaining better credit.

In addition to this upcoming book release, Queen Nette LLC has partnered with a handful of realtors in order to bring local communities together and educate them on the homebuying process and the necessary credit profile for a mortgage loan. This project is the start of the company’s expansion into a variety of financial markets.

With several books now available, Queen Nette LLC is gearing up to continue their mission of educating its clients about all things finance. The business is going into 2023, ready to offer hourly consultation regarding rebuilding credit, business entity, and building business credit.

Queen Nette LLC is a credit rebuilding and financial wellness company, based in Concord, California. The business creates and publishes books about financial literacy and credit growth, which are available to clients around the world. For more information about Queen Nette LLC and their publications, visit their website.

Tonette Stewart

www.QueenNetteLLC.com

Instagram: @Iamqueen_nette

Email: Contact@iamqueennette.com