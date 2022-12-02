Touching Hearts NYC Crafts Affordable Heartwarming Home Care Holiday Packages for Manhattan Seniors

Preparing for the festive season can be a time-consuming, tedious, and stressful event, especially for family caregivers. Why not let somebody else do it for you?

It sounds like a great idea. However, how to find a reliable, affordable in-home caregiver in Manhattan for your elderly loved one to enjoy this holiday season?

Touching Hearts at Home NYC has the answer which is getting in-home senior care with award-winning service. With a selection of customizable in-home care packages available to Manhattan seniors this holiday season, family caregivers can bring more holiday joy to the family and their elderly loved ones. In addition, most New York City residents consider in-home care for the elderly to be favorable, as it can lead to cost savings and added benefits.

Families in Manhattan often get quite a surprise when they find out the cost-saving potential of in-home care recommended by Touching Hearts at Home NYC, a winner of Best of Home Care Provider of Choice. In fact, the advantages of a home caregiver for the elderly are manifold and go way beyond just being affordable care.

The primary advantage of in-home care is that most seniors prefer to stay in their own homes. It’s understandable why it’s important to maintain consistency and a sense of independence as people grow older. Dementia can be a troubling issue for the elderly and their family members as maintaining healthy routines and completing certain tasks independently can be challenging. However, by delegating tasks to caregivers or reaching out to in-home care providers, they won’t have to worry about their daily living needs. That’s where the 5-star rated live-in care team from Touching Hearts NYC will go the extra mile to meet all of the special needs. When it comes to holiday season celebrations, the gift of in-home care for your elderly loved one creating joyful memories that last forever would be priceless.

Live-in caregivers can be a great way for seniors to avoid loneliness and have someone to lean on when times are tough. Touching Hearts NYC brings on purposeful-trained professional caregivers who are focused on giving your loved ones the care that meets their needs and maximizes their happiness while keeping them safe.

Touching Hearts NYC’s client feedback and client outcomes gathered throughout New York City, show that major benefits of in-home care begin with a well-structured and heartwarming assessment through a free initial consultation. Subsequently, clients are able to customize in-home care that addresses the client’s needs and provides peace of mind.

“The in-home care packages are tailored to meet individual needs focusing on reliability, flexibility, and affordability. During the current economic situation, when you take inflation into account and calculate a live-in caregiver’s hourly rate, live-in care becomes one of the most cost-effective ways to ensure round-the-clock peace of mind for someone you love,” said Craig Sendach, owner of Touching Hearts at Home NYC. “Companion care is a more budget-friendly option so make sure to consider it. This service is available to seniors to provide friendly help at home when they do not need 24-hour care.”

During the busy holiday season, getting around New York City can present challenges for the elderly. No worries, as Touching Hearts NYC’s caregivers provide accompanying care to and from social visits, events, and appointments. All caregivers are trained to keep a close lookout for fall prevention and dementia-friendly practices, as both are required in order to help meet the needs of clients.

Preparation of appetizing and nutritious meals for the holiday season is also on the menu of customizable in-home care packages. Touching Hearts NYC has a certified food-allergy coach on their management team to ensure that your loved ones are getting the nutrition and safety they need to thrive. Caregivers make sure to provide nutritious meals for seniors in their care and make sure they are a good fit with their taste buds. Seniors, in particular, are always given a say in the decision-making process.

For those family caregivers who wish to take some time off to recharge their batteries, or have some other tasks to perform throughout the busy holiday season. The care team at Touching Hearts at Home NYC can tailor in-home care to match the needs of the client. It appears to be a great solution for those who need care for a few hours a week or live-in care.

This holiday season, whether you need just a little light housekeeping or 24-hour care for your elderly loved one. The beauty of Touching Hearts NYC’s affordable care packages is that they can be fully customized which is highly advantageous when it comes to preventing illness and promoting wellness.

Determining which in-home care package is appropriate for your elderly loved one is a collaborative effort that starts with a free consultation to discuss their needs and identifies ways to stay financially stable and maintain independence. Touching Hearts NYC can help families make wise choices. As a family caregiver, you can focus on the festivities while Touching Hearts NYC takes care of seniors’ daily routines. Don’t leave your elderly loved one at home on their own this Christmas.

To learn more about NYC-based in-home care services with long or short-term needs, visit https://www.touchinghearts.com/nyc

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area

About Touching Hearts at Home NYC Area – Touching Hearts NYC offers in-home care to aging adults, seniors, and individuals living with medical conditions and disabilities at rates considerably more affordable than care outside the home. The agency is known for Non-Medical Home Care, Companionship and Homemaker services in New York City’s Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Queens, and Rockland areas. Its focus is on providing person-centered care to help those in need remain in their home, maintain the lifestyle they choose, and feel confident they will be treated with the respect and kindness they deserve.