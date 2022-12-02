Dewan VS Group of Institutions Organized an International Education Conclave and Award Ceremony 25 Nov 2022



Ms Shruti Arora- President, CEE and Mr. Vievek Dewan  Chairman DVSGI welcomed the guests with a token of gratitude for gracing the event with their presence.





The esteemed list of guests included Sh. M L Srivastava- Additional Chief Secretary, Govt. of Sikkim, Mr. Amand Shah, Chairman- NAA, Maj. Gen. SB Asthana(Retd.), Amb Anil Trigunyat- IFS (Retd.), Prof. Shiban K Kak , Col. Dr. Naresh Goyal – ED (DVSGI), Santosh Mirdha- Former Deputy Commissioner, Lucknow & Delhi and Dr. Nagendra Goyal  Dep. Commissioner, KVS, Delhi.





The event witnessed the presence of more than 300 principals from private schools and higher education institutions.





The conclave was also graced by Embassy delegates, representatives from Ministry of Education, Ministry of Telecommunications, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Educationists and students.





Col. Dr. Naresh Goyal- ED (DVSGI) opened the conclave through a presentation followed by the first panel discussion by the Chief Guest Sh. ML Srivastava who threw light on the New Education Policy- it’s implementation and Future Scope and how it’s proper and serious implementation is necessary to bring out the qualitative changes in the current education system.





The International guest Dr. Bernard Markus from Maharishi University, Holland, during panel discussion session 2 , spoke about how the world is undergoing rapid changes in the knowledge landscape with various scientific, social and technical advances, such as the rise of big data, machine learning, online social media, artificial intelligence and thus the need of reforms in curriculum, pedagogy and assessment in light of New Education Policy.





The Embassy delegates Dr. Ntoi Rapapa, Minister of Education and Training of the Kingdom of Lesotho, accompanied by Mr. Ratsiu Majara- Deputy Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Education and Training and Mr. Thabang Linus Kholumo, Charge’ d Affaires, spoke about the importance of affordability, equity, quality and accountability as the main pillars of higher education and necessity of a comprehensive framework for elementary education to higher education as well as vocational training.





Mr. Moustapha Diori, 1st Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Niger, further emphasized on the inclusion of liberal arts, literature, sports along with technical acumen to unleash the creative side of the students with focus towards holistic development of the personality.





Mr. Joseph Kawinga, 1st secretary Tourism, Malawi High Commission spoke about the technological advancements and new ways of thinking that will be complemented by New Education Policy and how it is capable of bringing changes in the current times.





The International representatives shared about their efforts and collaborative participation to promote the learnings of the policy in their home countries as well in order to align Indian Education system with Global standards which is one of the key pointers in New Education Policy.





The key outcome of the full day conclave addressed the crucial issues with reference to the implementation of National Education Policy in the schools and higher education institutions to chalk out a more feasible and effective road map towards application of the document.





The conclave further focused at unraveling the challenges in terms of infrastructural support, psychological resistance to change, curriculum resources, faculty up gradation so as to foster critical thinking and a more holistic, inquiry-based, discovery-based, discussion-based, experiential based and analysis-based learning among the students who have the best of the heart and head to tackle the unknown problems of the future.





The Awardees and guests congratulated CEE for hosting the event successfully and keeping their legacy of promoting excellence in education intact, year by year.

