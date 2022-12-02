CtrlS hires Google veteran Ashish Ahuja for CTO role

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, a hyper-scale datacenter company, has roped in a senior Google veteran Ashish Ahuja as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO).





Before joining CtrlS, Ahuja worked as Director of Global Network Infrastructure at Google. He also held leadership roles at France Telecom and Tata Communications.





He is an industry veteran and a subject matter expert in networks, interconnect, datacentres, undersea cable systems and IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) with a deep understanding of global markets, Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters Limited, said.





As CTO for CtrlS datacenters, Ashish Ahuja will drive our global expansion plans, edge and network strategy and new product development initiatives, he said.





CtrlS operates over 10 lakh square feet of datacentre space spread over eight datacentres located in Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.





Expansion plans





The company is in the process of expanding its footprint by an additional 50 lakh square feet of datacentre space. The companys 20 lakh sq. ft Hyperscale Datacentre Park in Navi Mumbai is under construction, while another 20 lakh sq. ft Datacenter Park in Hyderabad is being taken up, he said.





In Chennai, we are planning to create 10 lakh sq. ft of datacentre space, he said.

