Kevan & Ayesha Shelton named 1st African American co-chairs for Preservation Houston’s Good Brick Tour

Recently Preservation Houston conducted the Good Brick Tour for the first time since COVID. The tour was frequented by 100’s of visitors, excited for the tours return. This year’s event chairs included Kevan & Ayesha Shelton, Founders of Park Street Homes. The couple served as the 1st African American co-chairs, assisting the Non-profit with restarting the popular tour.

This year’s tour highlighted homes in first, fifth & sixth ward area as well Montrose:

2214 Kane Street (Old Sixth Ward Historic District)

2006 Decatur Street (Old Sixth Ward Historic District)

1918 Crockett Street (First Ward)

1617 Kipling Street (Montrose)

2316 Harlem Street (Fifth Ward)

Preservation Houston is Houston’s only citywide nonprofit historic preservation education and advocacy organization. Since 1978, Preservation Houston has voiced strong support for better public policy and protection of our irreplaceable historic resources. Preservation Houston’s members, volunteers and staff have been instrumental in the adoption of a citywide preservation ordinance, the designation of local landmarks and historic districts, and the development of a preservation ethic in the Bayou City.

In 1979, Preservation Houston began presenting the Good Brick Awards to recognize outstanding preservation projects and encourage quality rehabilitation efforts. The Good Brick Tour allows the public to step inside exceptional homes and buildings to see how historic properties can be adapted to modern lifestyles.

Preservation Houston’s staff helps protect and revitalize significant houses and buildings by assisting property owners with landmark nominations and providing information on state and federal preservation incentives. Your support allows Preservation Houston to provide these professional services at no charge to the public.

If you are interested in Zoom/Skype interviews or media inquiries, please contact LaToya Hurley at info@innovatingmarketinggroup.com or call 346-980-9062.

About Park Street Homes

Park Street Homes is a premier home builder striving to create opportunities, build better communities, and provide housing for amazing homeowners and families.

Founded in 2016 by Kevan & Ayesha Shelton, Park Street Homes was created to provide the level of homes that so many young professionals and families were searching for in the urban core of Houston. Designer curated homes with luxurious yet affordable features that will last for years to come. With each home and development, we are providing quality housing and infrastructure to the urban & suburban landscapes. Each home is truly a unique experience. From our curated design to material selection there are no homes like Park Street Homes.

In just over 5 years Park Street Homes has been making an impact on the city of Houston. With developments in South Houston, Sunnyside, 5th Ward, South Union, and more, Park Street Homes has been featured on the Houston Chronicle and Fox 26.

Family-owned and operated the Park Street Homes team has grown to include not only our staff but over 20 local trades and vendors that help bring our projects to life.