SPARRA is Proud to be Recognized by Angi as a Super Service Award Winner

SPARRA Solar is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in the network. Congratulations to all of the Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 – October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone verification/screening.

“SPARRA is glad to see the company’s hard work and standards are paying off while we lower emissions in the Las Vegas community,” says Austin Wyrick

SPARRA Solar has been on Angi since 2022. This is the first year SPARRA Solar has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

SPARRA helps commercial and residential clients who aim to lower their energy costs by providing quality solar panels and solar window film as an efficient solution. Providing quality products and services are the basis of what makes this vision possible. With trained professional staff and seamless work, we guarantee partners and customers nothing but the best.