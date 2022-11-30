Embodied Healing Invites the Community to Participate in Common Ground

From now until the end of the year, Embodied Healing will be raising funds to support psychotherapy and wellness services to low­-income and socially disadvantaged individuals and families, as well as survivors of trauma, crime, and state-­sanctioned violence.

Non-profit mental health organization Embodied Healing invites the community to learn more about their mission to help transform the mental wellness of Los Angeles by participating in the fundraising event Common Ground: A Night of Community and Giving in Support of Embodied Healing held on December 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Hosted by The Dunsmoor Wine Bar, the evening will feature generous wine pours and Southern-inspired appetizers prepared by Chef Brian Dunsmoor and Bub & Grandma’s Bakery. Attendees may participate in a raffle for a Palm Springs getaway and get a ‘Grounding Bag’ chock-full of self care goodies with a donation of $150 or more.

“Folks needing low-cost therapy are faced with barriers to compassionate care like overwhelming bureaucratic processes, therapist burnout, and depersonalized services,” said Embodied Healing President Rhonda Dang. “Financial support with the help of this event, will provide accessible, high-quality, and individualized therapy regardless of one’s ability to pay.”

To register for the Common Ground event, visit https://www.embodiedhealing.space/commonground.

To learn more about Embodied Healing, visit https://www.embodiedhealing.space/.

Embodied Healing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All charitable contributions to Embodied Healing are tax-deductible to the extent the tax code allows.

About Embodied Healing

Embodied Healing is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit psychotherapy practice offering accessible and culturally-affirming services to the community providing community engagement that is reflective of the clients they see and the communities they serve; such as indigenous and folk healing practices, community-centered advocacy and workshops, and other health and wellness services. For more information on Embodied Healing, visit https://www.embodiedhealing.space/.

